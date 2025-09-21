I grew up in pubs now that I have my own run and both sisters work with me here

“We would come home from school, have a little food and if it got busy, we would jump in – and that was our lives really”

Sisters, Olivia, Danielle and Estelle are not strangers for the publishing (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

Running a pub is not for the weakness – especially if it is a family affair. For most children, the mornings start with breakfast cereals at the kitchen table. For Olivia Kelly they started a journey down to the pub; Maybe opening a pack of chips and sip a J2O for school.

While her classmates woke up with cartoons, Olivia learned what it meant to live and breathe hospitality. Coming home from school often meant hearing a scream from below: “Can you help do the dishes?”, A phone call that meant that dozens of hungry customers had just been fed.

It was an unconventional childhood. Olivia got constant from school to school, quickly got to know every neighbor, because in reality half of the neighborhood would be in the pub on a certain week. That lively, close lifestyle formed her and finally put her on the path she is on today.

In 2013, Olivia's parents Chris and Lucy Kelly spoke with Walesonline about how challenging it was to run pubs while he lifted three daughters. More than a decade later, their oldest is now 27 – and proud to have her own place – often with her two sisters in tow.

“If people ask me where I come from, it is more complicated than you think,” Olivia admits. “ My parents are now retired, but they have run pubs all my life – so we grow up a lot. I was born in Paignton in Devon, but only lived there for a short period of my life. We moved to London and then Cardiff – Cardiff feels like home. “

Lucy and Chris Kelly depicted with their three children: Olivia (center), Danielle and Estelle in 2013 (Image: Walesonline)

For Olivia, pubs were never alone workplaces. They were extensions of her family. “My parents have always said that the publishing was a lifestyle,” she says. “It is family-oriented, people in the pub become family, even though they are not related to blood. It is not your average nine-to-five. You only switch off if the last person is out the door; you are always around.”

As children, she and her sisters were immersed in the company from the start. “ We would come home from school, have a little food and if it got busy, we would jump in – and that was really our lives. It was 100 miles per hour.

“We would scream with” help! ” From below, and we would run around, pick up glasses.

At the age of 16, Olivia officially joined her parents on the payroll. “Crazy is a word for it,” she laughs. “Working with family is not always easy – I was probably not the calmest … I was a bit wild as a teenager. But it made us so close. Wherever we went, it was together.”

When she saw her parents run a pub with such a passion, Olivia drove it to want to do it herself. “It was inspiring to see them do it,” Olivia thinks. “With my upbringing – I knew this was the only thing I wanted to do. When I told my parents, my mother told me that I was crazy and I think my father agreed, but they both always knew this was meant for me.”

Oliva Kelly followed in their family football steps that worked in Pubs and took over a Harvester Pub in Llanedeeyrn (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

Olivia's professional break came after Lockdown when she became an assistant manager at the Harvester in Cardiff Bay. After a short time at BT, her realized that she was not cut for office life, returning to hospitality when coming home.

Only a few months later she was sent to cover as a manager at the Harvester in Llanedeeyrn; A location that struggled after years of instability and the toll of COVID-19. “When I first took the job and was told that I was actually the boss – it sounded great, but I do get moments when I am – Oh my God, I am the boss!”

The Harvester Pub in Llanedeeyrn has had a total transformation (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

“In the beginning, frankly, it There was no part of me that wanted to stay . I didn't know anyone or the area. It was one of the oldest harvesting machines in the country, “she says.” At that time I was only 23 or 24 and it felt like a lot of pressure. “

But when she heard that the building was for sale and was closed, something shifted. “I am stubborn,” she admits. “I just wanted to see it work.” From superstar appearances to cozy pubs, discover what is in Wales by registering for our Newsletter here

The COED-Y-Gores Harvester was one of the oldest in the land-dated, struggling and surrounded by slippery competitors. Yet Olivia and her team were able to transform it into a thriving community shub. They introduced DJs on Saturday, live music on Friday, and worked tirelessly to recover the locals who were driven away.

Olivia is proud that her harvester is different from the rest (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

“It is not something that you can usually expect from a harvester, but this place meant a lot to people over the years. The people of Llanedeeyn have come here to eat, drink, meet family and I think people are sending away for a long time because it was so outdated.”

Then came the big moment: a complete renovation worth 516,000. “ When we were closed for three weeks before the renovation, you lose yourself a bit – your personality in ways … you don't feel yourself, “known Olivia.” It was all worth it. “

When the pub was reopened on August 20, the support was overwhelming. One of their longest existing regulars, Bryan, got the honor to cut the ribbon. “He's here every day,” laughs Olivia. “When he saw the place after the renovation, he had tears in his eyes. He is as a family.”

The local population is shocked by the level of the renovation (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

Since then, the pub has become a heartbeat of the Llanedeyn community – in support of the local football club Cardiff All Stars, organizing events for all ages and offering a hospitable space where familiar faces fill every corner.

One local had a “tear in their eye” and saw Llanedeyn's transformation (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

“I don't think there is somewhere where I can go where I don't see someone I know,” she laughs. “I'm going to a store and they are like” Oh Liv! ” “Whether there will be a fixed value about the pub that my daughter will be 16, because there is such a common aspect, I feel a need to help people there.”

The sisters have worked together to bring life to the Harvester Pub in Llanedeeyrn (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

The family has become part of the structure of the place. According to Olivia, her younger sister Danielle, now 22, table tennis competitions for Wales with the strange shift when she is home, while 21-year-old Estelle now works as a supervisor.

“Danielle is perhaps the only one who did not fall on her head as a child, because she absolutely went against the full -time in hospitality than to earn a little pocket money so that she can fly here and everywhere,” Olivia jokes. “With Estelle – the baby, as we like to call her – It's in her and it's great to see. See how she does the work, you are proud.

According to Olivia, her sister Estelle also has the passion for hospitality (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

“It's great to be able to support them as our parents supported me,” says Olivia. “In the past we as children – you can't put three different aesthetics in one room – but now we are older it works.

Danielle works in the pub between flying over Europe Play Table Tennis for Wales (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

“They respect what I do – they understand that there are times when I need difficult conversations and situations, but they have always been on board – they are my go -toses.”

Every now and then the partner of Olivia will also appear – more often to steal a pack of sweets or to chat with customers. “ We would certainly not put her in front of the bar! “Olivia laughs,” My partner does a completely different work and she thinks I am sometimes crazy. “

The PUB has become a community shub for the people of Llanedeeyn (Image: Walesonline/Rob Browne)

And her parents are never far away. “My parents' advice never ends,” laughs Olivia. “Sometimes it is not always desirable, but I will always listen” More often or not, they come in for a glass of wine, although her father still writes the pub quiz every Sunday – a nod to the quizzes they used to ran when Olivia was a teenager who raced over.

More than ten years later, Olivia is still looking forward to a future that runs around a pub floor. “I have my entire career for me and of course I would like to explore more companies in the future – at the end of the day you don't know what opportunities arise, but you should now take me and shout from this place.

“This is just the start of this place; we have checked only one box.”