No. 21 Field Hockey Wings New Paltz 1-0





Next game: University of Scranton 9/23/201-25 | 7 pm September 23 (dead) / 7 pm University of Scranton History Ithhaca, NY – The number 21 Ithaca College Field Hockey team ran his winning series to three on Saturday afternoon and defeated Suny New Paltz 1-0 in Higgin's Stadium. The victory improved the Bombers Mark to 6-2 in the year and 4-1 on Thuisgras this season. In stark contrast to the Bombers 9-0 Rout of Suny Brockport during the middle of the week, the IC attack was confronted with more strict resistance of Brockport's Suny Sisters in the South. Eventually it was Junior striker, Show Ierardi that the goal of separating the sides on Saturday, with the help of Dept Stick Work to declare a junior midfielder shot at home Brooke Snider Just over a minute in the second quarter. Junior keeper Maeve Clark And a stingy bomber defending the back line left the narrow lead, Clark ended with two rescues to mark her fourth clean sheet of the season. The bombers had an important territorial benefit for a large part of the competition, which led the Hawks 14-TOT-6 in shot attempts, 9-to-2 in Schoten on Doel and a healthy 8-to-3 benefit in the explanations of the punishment. The first -year keeper of New Paltz, Grace Grant, did an admirable work in the goal for visitors to keep the hawks in it, especially in the first half. IC pelted the Rookie keeper Seven shots on goal during the opening of 30 minutes, where Grant hit various dazzling saves to prevent IC from pulling away. The first half of the first half of Ithaca was the result of a fresh fine corner setup. Senior midfielder Brenna Schoenfeld Place the ball to the top of the arch in Junior Payton Yahner . The junior took a pocket before he fed Snider on the left wing. Snider launched a bad wrist shot through the traffic and eventually found the stick of Ierardi on the extreme right -hand post for the deflection that found itself beyond Grant. The goal gave the bombers a deserved lead, which they wore during the break. The Hawks grew in the game after the break. Nieuwe Paltz chased an even goal and increased the attacking pressure during the last quarter, but the defensive back line of Bombers kept stable. Clark handed in both saves during the last frame, which included a vast stop to deny the Ashley McGough of New Paltz on the door, only three minutes in the last period and a nice parry to refuse New Paltz's Meghan Gunning with less than two minutes to play. The IC attack was able to see a quiet finish and holding it deep in the Hawks zone over the last 90 seconds. No. 21 Ithaca returns to action on Tuesday 23 September, when it continues the Non-League Slate from Welcome Scranton to Higgin's Stadium for a tilt of 19:00.

