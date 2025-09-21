Clarkson Nets 5 in exhibition wins Bishop's





Clarkson received a balanced score of 5 different skaters, and points of 8 in total, together with a combined 25 SAV-Hut-out of all 3 goalkeepers, for a 5-0 win at the University of Bishop. Clarkson gave up the first shot for Bishop and then rattled 14 and led to the newly mentioned Captian, Sena Catterall scored the opening goal of the season. Lara Beecher And Kate Mercs assisted on the goals of Catterall. Lara Beecher made it 2-0 when she scored on a great diversion of Rhea Hicks . The knights had an advantage of 24 to 4 shots after a period, Holly Gruber Getting the 4 saves as a starter in the net. The middle frame would see Bishop's push again, which shoots from the knights 15-9, but the only goal was Janelle Evans At 17:28, with an assist from Sara Maness.aneta Šenková would make 15 saves in the period before the Knights. Clarkson would wear out the legs in the third, with 2 goals on 16 shots. Reese Logan Would mark the 3rd new knight to score when she made it 4-0, Beecher would get her 3rd point on the night, together with Ullmann on the assist. Shelby laidlaw Closed off at 4:18 PM to make the score on 5-0. Ullmann would get her 2nd assists and assistant -Captian, Keira Hurry Also earned a point on the Laidlaw goal. Arianne Leblanc Would make 6 saves, including a late escape to keep the shutout. Clarkson kept Bisschop on the Power Play against 0-3, while she went 0-2 on their chances with the advantage. Clarkson was able to dress up 3 extra skaters tonight, giving the coaching staff the chance to see 25 players in action. Next weekend the Knights NCAA Play will open with a two -game set at Merrimack from Hockey East.

