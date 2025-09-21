Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka in Super Fours Thriller at Asia Cup | Cricket -Nieuws





The Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup opens with Bangladesh who beats Sri Lanka with four wickets in Dubai.

The attacks of half-centers by Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh Sri Lanka in Stun with four wickets in the opening Super Four match on the Asia Cup. Hassan scored 61 points of 45 balls, with two four and four Sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 out of 37 with two sixes, while Bangladesh won with a ball after a dramatic final on Saturday. Recommended stories List of 3 itemsEnd of the list With five points needed from the last six balls, Jaker Ali Dasun Shanaka hit for a First-Ball Four and was then bent. Shanaka then sent Mahedi Hasan back for a duck with two balls. With the penultimate delivery, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out of 12, loudly ended to put an end to Sri Lankas unbeaten run. Bangladesh finished 169-6 for his third highest successful chase in twenty20s. Earlier, Shanakas 64 did not help 37 balls to give Sri Lanka the power until 168-7. India and Pakistan stand up in the next Super Four match on Sunday their second collision in the tournament after the controversial group match without gloves. Despite a rapid opening position between Pathum Nissanka (22) and Kusal Mendis (34), Sri Lanka was reduced to 65-3 in 9.1 overs after Mahedi Hasan had struck twice. Shanaka then took the lead and scored 50 of 30 balls, including two four and five sixs. He hit a total of six six and put 57 out of 27 balls with Charith Asalanka for the fifth wicket. In the 19th, Asalanka was fallen and then hit the same delivery in its 21 off 12 balls. Shanaka, also falling, remained unbeaten until the end. The vital momentum was lost in the transition through the run and Mustafizur Rahman two wickets. Tanzid Hasan was bent for a duck with two balls, but it did not tore off his partner, who met Sri Lanka. Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das (23) shared 59 out of 34 balls for the second Wicket. Bangladesh was 59-1 in the powerplay with Saif Hassan who led. He reached 50 out of 36 balls. Hassan and Hridoy combined for 54 when Bangladeshs Chase gained strength. Hridoy led the chase to the finish line with 50 out of 31 balls. He was imprisoned in the 19th over by Dushmantha Chameera, but Shamin Hossain helped to complete the game despite the last about drama. It was Bangladesh's first successful 160-plus chase in 16 attempts The previous instance was in March 2024, also against Sri Lanka.

