



Rio Grande Valley The football team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) Vaqueros ended unbeaten during the inaugural non-conference Leisten, improved to 4-0 with a victory of 61-13 over the Texas Wesleyan Rams on Saturday in Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium. The Vaqueros (4-0) are the second brand new FCS program that has started 4-0 with 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008 and become a member of South Alabama (2009). The Vaqueros are one of the 15 remaining unbeaten programs in the FCS and one of the six unbeaten teams with at least four wins. Five different races scored touchdowns for the Vaqueros, including Junior Djouvensky Schlenbaker first -year TJ Dement first -year Brennan Carroll First -year Aluin San Benito Fabian Garcia and freshmen Broderick Taylor . On the second ride of the game of the Vaqueros, Senior Sharyland Pioneer Alum Eddie Lee Marburger Demented four steps for 50 yards, demented added an eight-meter rush and Schlenbaker hit a 2-meter touchdown to set the Vaqueros 7-0. The next ride of the Vaqueros started with a 47-Yard Pass from Marburger to second-year Xayvion Noland And ended on the third game with a 12-year hasty Demented Touchdown to make the score 14-0. On the third ride of the Vaqueros, Garcia used a 17-Yard Rush on the fourth game to set up a 5-year Touchdown pass on first-year student Tony Diaz To make the score 21-0. Carroll hurried on the last three plays of the fourth ride of the Vaqueros and scored his first driver Touchdown to set the Vaqueros 28-0. In the first game of worries for Rams (1-2), first-year student Alijah Prosser A pass taken out of Cole Francis And it was 52 meters in the end zone to set up the Vaqueros 35-0. Second -year Bread Gardner Made a field goal and the Vaqueros added a safety to take a 40-0 lead in the dressing room. Marburger added a hasty touchdown to start the second half and almost took a career-long 40-yard to the house to set up the Vaqueros with 47-0. Marburger finished 17-out-23 (73.91%) for 223 passing yards plus 47 rushed yards for 270 total yards and two touchdowns. Jones or Jaiden a pass from first -year students selected Aidan Jakobsohn And gave it back for a touchdown of 65 meters late in the third quarter and became the first opposite player ever scored in Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium while brought the Rams within 47-7. Ashton Mitchell-Johnson Ponst in a touchdown of a goal line early in the fourth quarter to bring the Rams within 47-13. The Vaqueros blocked the extra point attempt and marked the first blocked extra point attempt in program history. The Vaqueros reacted with a 5-play, 33-yard drive, covered by 5-year Touchdown run by Garcia to make the score 54-13. Taylor scored his touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 78-Yard Rush, the longest in program history, to make the score 61-13. UTRGV opens Southland Conference -game on Saturday 27 September at 6 pm in SouthEasternn, a team that receives votes in the FCS Coaches Poll. Fans can view online online ESPN+ and internationally on Southland International. Fans can also listen locally on Ultra 90.1 FM, in Laredo on Pure Country 95.7 FM, and online via the Radio for my app. Unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I FCS Football

Team Record Last Game Next Game #1 North Dakota State 3-0 W 41-14 vs. (RV) Southeast Missouri State (9/13) versus #20 South Dakota (9/27)

#2 South Dakota State 3-0 W 37-21 vs. Drake (9/13) vs. Mercyhurst (9/27)

#3 Tarleton State 5-0 W 52-24 vs. Chattanooga (9/20) vs. Southern Utah (10/4)

#5 Rhode Island 4-0 W 28-7 vs. (RV) Liu (9/20) @ Western Michigan (9/27)

#7 Montana 3-0 W 63-20 vs. (RV) Indiana State (9/20) vs. #8 Idaho (9/27)

#12 Lehigh 4-0 W 41-24 @ Buckknell (9/20) vs. Penn (9/27)

#16 Tennessee Tech 3-0 W 72-14 vs. Davidson (9/13) @ (RV) Tennessee State (9/27)

(RV) Presbyterian 4-0 W 76-3 vs. Bluefield (9/20) vs. MoreHead State (9/27)

(RV) West Georgia 4-0 W 33-12 vs. (RV) Eastern Kentucky (9/20) @ Southern Utah (9/27)

Utrgv 4-0 W 61-13 vs. Texas Wesleyan (9/20) @ (RV) SouthEasternn (9/27) Brown 1-0 W 46-0 vs. Georgetown (9/20) @ Harvard (9/27)

Dartmouth 1-0 W 27-20 vs. #23 New Hampshire (9/20) @ Central Connecticut State (9/27)

Harvard 1-0 W 59-7 @ Stetson (9/20) vs. Brown (9/27)

Penn 1-0 W 24-21 @ Stonehill (9/20) @ #12 Lehigh (9/27)

Yale 1-0 W 28-10 vs. Holy Cross (9/20) vs. Cornell (9/27)



