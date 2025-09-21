



Next game: Washington and Lee University 27-9-2025 | 12:00 pm September 27 (Sat) / 12:00 pm Washington and Lee University History Hoboken, NJ The No. 16 Stevens Institute of Technology Field-Hockey team illuminated the scoreboard in a 10-0 win over Eastern on Saturday afternoon, which improves this season to 7-0. De Ducks scored the second most goals in a match in program history, only darkened by a 13-0 win over Albertus Magnus on 5 September 2018. How it happened

Night moroney first scored less than a minute and then followed a goal of Lauren Flynn With her second of the day late in the first quarter, making Stevens a comfortable early pillow. Brooke Hughes' First helper of the day came on one Ava Pelletier Goal just past five minutes disappeared in the second quarter; Sophia Cozza made it 5-0 from shortly after the half point of the period, and Jess Kopernick brought the score to 6-0 with just over three minutes in half; The ducks ended the opening 30 with 21 shots, 16 of them on the target. The red and gray kept the pressure on the second half, with Cozza added her second of the day just past two minutes disappeared in the third quarter before the seventh of the afternoon, a new season high. Jena Thunder Has the stand on 8-0 and Rosella Birns Packed her first collegial goal from Hughes' second assist of the day with five minutes left in the quarter. Moroney added the ultimate goal of the day in the fourth and completed her hat trick on the third assist of Hughes; The ducks ended the day with 36 shots, 26 of them on-target (both seasonal slows). In the box score Hughes recorded the program of the program with its three assists, the performance that was most recently achieved on October 9, 2016 by Nolie Prouty

Moroney recorded her second career hattrick, the first last October 12 against

Cozza's Brace gave her five goals in her last three games after one to the first four of the season

Julianna O'Sheal made her second appearance of the season in goal and played the second half in relief of Lily Wierzbicki Next The three-game homestand of the Ducks will continue against Washington & Lee next Saturday at 12:00. #Allrise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2025/9/20/no-16-field-hockey-explodes-for-10-goals-in-shutout-win-over-eastern.aspx

