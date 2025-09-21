How Indian Premier League investors would try to transform Australian cricket if it is allowed in Big Bash League teams

KKR Group -Baas Mysore, however, explained in an exclusive interview with this Masthead that he and other potential investors would like an exclusive window for all players to appear in the entire BBL tournament, plus the right to rename and rebrand teams to give them higher visibility in India. Load He said that every overlap between test cricket and the T20 League would be a red line for many potential investors. This would leave Cricket Australia a huge challenge about how to structure summer and at the same time retain the things that are important for Australian cricket fans; The boxing day and New Year tests. Mysore said it was unlikely that Indian investors with IPL teams in their stables would be satisfied to buy as passive participants in the BBL. They would like a say in the name and branding of the teams, the availability of players, match -time slots and calendar windows.

Persistent interest in the competition will depend on the availability of all local and foreign players, Mysore said. The two most important components are a special window, without collisions with other competitions and full availability of local players. However, there is a contrast between investors, such as KKR Group or Mumbai Indians Group owned by the multi-billionaire Ambani family and so-called technical titans in the United States. A group of this technical Moguls recently paid $ 300 million for an interest of 49 percent in the London Spirit franchise on Lords. Some investors can simply be content to buy because of the prestige. But although the hundred were criticized by new franchise owners because the ECB has some test players from the early rounds rest after their exhausting pulled against India.

At the same time, franchises are being renamed. BBL clubs, such as the Melbourne stars and Sydney Sixers, are described as trophy assets that investors want to buy, simply associated with legendary locations, such as the MCG, SCG or Adelaide Oval. The constant attraction of the BBL could be seen in Ninja Stadium in January when Mitch Owen de Hobart Hurricanes set to victory over Sydney Thunder to claim the title. Credit: Getty images But Mysore says that investors who expect a return will look for ways to be actively involved. That is certainly the case for KKR, who would like to have a team with the name Melbourne or Sydney Knight Riders, branded in the groups of purple and golden colors, and where players like Sunil Narine are involved, who have had deals with KKR all year round.

Knight Riders were the first to come up with and implement a worldwide brand strategy, said Mysore. It has become a really global brand that has also globalized our fan base. Ca says that the Big Bash League is in good health, although still at its high season in 2016, when more than 80,000 people showed up for a stars Renegades derby in the MCG. At the height of its popularity, the BBL attracted 80,000 fans to the MCG for a Melbourne Derby in January 2016. Credit: Daniel Pockett – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images In those days, the BBL was seen as the world's second best T20 League behind the IPL, but since then the franchise market has exploded. There are now large competitions in South Africa and the VAE who compete for players at the same time as the BBL, next to those in India, West India, England and the United States.

This growth has offered unprecedented opportunities for players to earn millions and has shown how much private capital may be available for cricket in Australia, if CA and the States ultimately decide to take the leap. Ca says that the windfall would help to increase the large bash, including a great increase in the salary cap to prevent the best players from going into other competitions and flows through to the base. My experience with private teams is, if it is done well, it is really a good thing for sport, said Australian test captain Pat Cummins, which was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL auction of 2024 $ 3.7 million. You look at an IPL team that is financed privately, and the amount they have put into the team and programs, they do their own development camps and their own talent path and academies.

Our IPL team We have a social media team of about 30 people who travel around, so there are things that can be unlocked that make the experience better for fans. Then the big question is how you use those funds to ensure that crickets support cricket and professional cricket in a really good place and supporting community. But these competitions are not without their problems. The SAT20 is the third attempt by Cricket South Africa to grow a healthy franchise competition, jointly owned by Pay TV Service Supersport and a conglomerate of Indian investors. South Africas wider economic struggles, in particular in terms of the value of the outskirts, costs millions for teamowners every year. Mysore was not shy by saying that there is something of a bubble about the growth of franchise competitions, up to and including the elevated amounts that were paid for teams in the hundred. The financial viability in the medium to long term is a very important part, said Mysore. In the event that competitions are not financially viable, the future of those competitions will be questioned.

The BBL is an attractive proposition for investors, given its history of relatively financial success and the fact that it is supported by Cricket Australia's Place as one of the Big Three Nations alongside India and England. But many of the BBLS force came from a completely different approach to the franchise model. Together with Testcricket, especially around Boxing Day and New Year, the tournament does not rely on the presence of Cummins, Travis Head of Mitchell Starc that plays the full duration. Mysore with established Knight Riders player Sunil Narine. Credit: Nurphoto via Getty images In turn, the Australian test team was able to perform at a consistently high level with minimal disruption of the T20 circuit. It is a dynamic that depends on a shared target feeling between Cricket Australia and the States, which check the BBL teams. Cas Chief Executive Todd Greenberg and chairman Mike Baird have met their counterparts from the state association in the last two weeks in attempts to remove details of a potential sale, but do not yet have to reach a consensus. The States have 30-year licenses to the clubs, with a 15-year assessment clause that will take effect next year.

That was what was considering, Baird told this masthead. If you would consider private investments, what are the most important criteria we would retain. For individual teams and owners and what they may want, any form of criteria, that is for us to consider and determine the criteria. If we want to make the decision to consider private investments, this would be done on our conditions and done collectively. The risks and challenges we have seen all over the world. The beauty is that we can take the best of it and place the general terms and conditions that are important for the Australian cricket. Mysore has good memories of watching test competitions in his home town of Chennai in January, and respects the traditions of Boxing Day and New Year tests in Australia.

But that respect will not prevent Mysore and others from asking questions before they decide if they should buy a franchise. In the UK, TEAMEWERS urged the individual sale of broadcasting rights for the hundred, away from international cricket, so that the value of the tournament is more clearly known. While the big temporary numbers attracted by Christmas Day and New Year tests are generally thought to help the public for BBL games in the evening, franchise owners will want to know which helps. BairD has emphasized that CA and the States must maintain control over whatever privatization model is agreed. A decision is expected before the end of the year.

WO certainly wants to control the schedule, Baird said. So that test cricket remains an essential part of the Australian summer. Cummins said that other countries would like the commercially successful here. It is a different model for many other countries, but I think it is a better model, he said. They wish they could have sold out five test competitions and everyone looked as good as the BBL. It is great that we have two tournaments that can run simultaneously and there is a place for both. The worldwide strategy becomes even more attractive when Indian players are available to play outside the IPL. Until now, the BCCI research has rejected franchise owners about allowing more freedom of movement, but the recent decision by champion off-spinner Ravicandran Ashwin to leave the IPL and go worldwide, possibly to the BBL this summer, shows that the mood is gradually shifting.