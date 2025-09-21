Sports
How Indian Premier League investors would try to transform Australian cricket if it is allowed in Big Bash League teams
KKR Group -Baas Mysore, however, explained in an exclusive interview with this Masthead that he and other potential investors would like an exclusive window for all players to appear in the entire BBL tournament, plus the right to rename and rebrand teams to give them higher visibility in India.
Load
He said that every overlap between test cricket and the T20 League would be a red line for many potential investors.
This would leave Cricket Australia a huge challenge about how to structure summer and at the same time retain the things that are important for Australian cricket fans; The boxing day and New Year tests.
Mysore said it was unlikely that Indian investors with IPL teams in their stables would be satisfied to buy as passive participants in the BBL. They would like a say in the name and branding of the teams, the availability of players, match -time slots and calendar windows.
Persistent interest in the competition will depend on the availability of all local and foreign players, Mysore said. The two most important components are a special window, without collisions with other competitions and full availability of local players.
However, there is a contrast between investors, such as KKR Group or Mumbai Indians Group owned by the multi-billionaire Ambani family and so-called technical titans in the United States.
A group of this technical Moguls recently paid $ 300 million for an interest of 49 percent in the London Spirit franchise on Lords. Some investors can simply be content to buy because of the prestige.
But although the hundred were criticized by new franchise owners because the ECB has some test players from the early rounds rest after their exhausting pulled against India.
At the same time, franchises are being renamed.
BBL clubs, such as the Melbourne stars and Sydney Sixers, are described as trophy assets that investors want to buy, simply associated with legendary locations, such as the MCG, SCG or Adelaide Oval.
But Mysore says that investors who expect a return will look for ways to be actively involved.
That is certainly the case for KKR, who would like to have a team with the name Melbourne or Sydney Knight Riders, branded in the groups of purple and golden colors, and where players like Sunil Narine are involved, who have had deals with KKR all year round.
Knight Riders were the first to come up with and implement a worldwide brand strategy, said Mysore. It has become a really global brand that has also globalized our fan base.
Ca says that the Big Bash League is in good health, although still at its high season in 2016, when more than 80,000 people showed up for a stars Renegades derby in the MCG.
In those days, the BBL was seen as the world's second best T20 League behind the IPL, but since then the franchise market has exploded.
There are now large competitions in South Africa and the VAE who compete for players at the same time as the BBL, next to those in India, West India, England and the United States.
This growth has offered unprecedented opportunities for players to earn millions and has shown how much private capital may be available for cricket in Australia, if CA and the States ultimately decide to take the leap.
Ca says that the windfall would help to increase the large bash, including a great increase in the salary cap to prevent the best players from going into other competitions and flows through to the base.
My experience with private teams is, if it is done well, it is really a good thing for sport, said Australian test captain Pat Cummins, which was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL auction of 2024 $ 3.7 million.
You look at an IPL team that is financed privately, and the amount they have put into the team and programs, they do their own development camps and their own talent path and academies.
Our IPL team We have a social media team of about 30 people who travel around, so there are things that can be unlocked that make the experience better for fans. Then the big question is how you use those funds to ensure that crickets support cricket and professional cricket in a really good place and supporting community.
But these competitions are not without their problems. The SAT20 is the third attempt by Cricket South Africa to grow a healthy franchise competition, jointly owned by Pay TV Service Supersport and a conglomerate of Indian investors. South Africas wider economic struggles, in particular in terms of the value of the outskirts, costs millions for teamowners every year.
Mysore was not shy by saying that there is something of a bubble about the growth of franchise competitions, up to and including the elevated amounts that were paid for teams in the hundred.
The financial viability in the medium to long term is a very important part, said Mysore. In the event that competitions are not financially viable, the future of those competitions will be questioned.
The BBL is an attractive proposition for investors, given its history of relatively financial success and the fact that it is supported by Cricket Australia's Place as one of the Big Three Nations alongside India and England.
But many of the BBLS force came from a completely different approach to the franchise model. Together with Testcricket, especially around Boxing Day and New Year, the tournament does not rely on the presence of Cummins, Travis Head of Mitchell Starc that plays the full duration.
In turn, the Australian test team was able to perform at a consistently high level with minimal disruption of the T20 circuit. It is a dynamic that depends on a shared target feeling between Cricket Australia and the States, which check the BBL teams.
Cas Chief Executive Todd Greenberg and chairman Mike Baird have met their counterparts from the state association in the last two weeks in attempts to remove details of a potential sale, but do not yet have to reach a consensus. The States have 30-year licenses to the clubs, with a 15-year assessment clause that will take effect next year.
That was what was considering, Baird told this masthead. If you would consider private investments, what are the most important criteria we would retain.
For individual teams and owners and what they may want, any form of criteria, that is for us to consider and determine the criteria. If we want to make the decision to consider private investments, this would be done on our conditions and done collectively.
The risks and challenges we have seen all over the world. The beauty is that we can take the best of it and place the general terms and conditions that are important for the Australian cricket.
Mysore has good memories of watching test competitions in his home town of Chennai in January, and respects the traditions of Boxing Day and New Year tests in Australia.
But that respect will not prevent Mysore and others from asking questions before they decide if they should buy a franchise.
In the UK, TEAMEWERS urged the individual sale of broadcasting rights for the hundred, away from international cricket, so that the value of the tournament is more clearly known.
While the big temporary numbers attracted by Christmas Day and New Year tests are generally thought to help the public for BBL games in the evening, franchise owners will want to know which helps.
BairD has emphasized that CA and the States must maintain control over whatever privatization model is agreed. A decision is expected before the end of the year.
WO certainly wants to control the schedule, Baird said. So that test cricket remains an essential part of the Australian summer.
Cummins said that other countries would like the commercially successful here.
It is a different model for many other countries, but I think it is a better model, he said. They wish they could have sold out five test competitions and everyone looked as good as the BBL.
It is great that we have two tournaments that can run simultaneously and there is a place for both.
The worldwide strategy becomes even more attractive when Indian players are available to play outside the IPL. Until now, the BCCI research has rejected franchise owners about allowing more freedom of movement, but the recent decision by champion off-spinner Ravicandran Ashwin to leave the IPL and go worldwide, possibly to the BBL this summer, shows that the mood is gradually shifting.
Mysore refused to comment on whether Indian players would be more available in the future to play in overseas competitions, but Baird said this week that he was constantly discussing the issue with the Indian authorities.
Load
The BBL was effectively resisted in the first two years by Cas Slice of the Cash of the short -lived T20 Champions League. But in 2013, Ca signed a deal with the tournament for around $ 100 million in five years. That figure again grew as part of a general deal of $ 1.18 billion with Foxtel and seven in 2018, before the current $ 1.5 billion agreement was signed in 2023.
Franchise owners want a percentage of the value of the broadcasting rights from future deals. In the meantime, enough have transferred their interest to Cummins, during many seasons of the IPL.
Three or four of the IPL owners have been, oh Wednesday love to participate, Cummins said. Many Indian fans, they grew up watching Australian Cricket teams, and they keep Australian cricket in such a high way that the BBL in their eyes is a really attractive competition that they want to be part of, and they want to be related to Australian cricket.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/cricket/a-dedicated-window-how-indian-premier-league-investors-would-seek-to-transform-australian-cricket-20250827-p5mq9w.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas Democrats say they have redistributed partial voices
- PM Modi on “Made in India”, tax reforms and the next steps for India | Top quotes
- Funeral updates by Charlie Kirk: Trump, senior officials speak to the commemorative service of Arizona
- 2025 College Football Rankings: Indiana strives for Illinois after dominant victory
- Scientists feel that exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia
- The volcano, monitoring the earthquake in Samoa, USA
- Said Didu said Prabowo is now under pressure: Jokowi has threatened twice
- The United States won most of the gold medals from the world championships of the athletics championships after the relay titles
- Bullet is moving! Sahibzada Farhans AK-47 celebration against India Stuns Fans | Cricket -Nieuws
- American legislators are pressure for military dialogue in rare visit to China
- Pit of Swadeshi of PM Modi: Buy Local, stimulate national manufacturing for autonomy | India News
- The UK officially recognizes Palestine | Political news