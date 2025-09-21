







24 Millersville

Milk



0-3, 0-0 70 Winner Indiana (PA)

IUP



2-1, 0-0 Millersville

Milk 0-3, 0-0 24 70 Indiana (PA)

IUP 2-1, 0-0 Winner Score per fifteen minutes Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Milk

Millersville 0 7 0 17 24 IUP

Indiana (PA) 14 35 14 7 70 Summary of the game: Football | 9/29/2025 6:27 PM | Jacob Oberdorf, director of strategic communication and ideas

Next game: At Seton Hill 27-9-2025 | 12:00 pm September 27 (Sat) / 12:00 pm bee Seton Hill History Indiana, Pa. Before Saturday, a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) team had exceeded 700 meters total attack in a competition only 21 times. The IUP football team made it 22 and achieved 717 Yards in a dominant 7024 victory over Millersville in George P. Miller Stadium. Maurice Masses had a BreakOut version and this season recorded four touchdowns and 173 receiving yards by a Karmozijnrode Haviken receiver this season. Jeremiah Coleman Trahed Two catches, both for touchdowns, went for 57 and 66 yards. Quarterback Matthew Ruvee set a school record with six TouchDown -Passen and bond his career high all without playing outside the first series of the second half. During the defense, Iup Millersville limited to only seven first half points and outside the Marauders in the first and third quarter. The Hawks picked up five bags, including two Logan Danielson And ended with seven tackles for loss. KEYSHAWN MCCASSKILL added a highlight-reel under-creation, with a deep pass over the middle. IUP defensive backs noted eight Pass -Break -Ups and the defense registered seven Quarterback -Haast. The Quarterback Tandem from Ruevel and Zayd Etheridge Went a combined 30-of-35 for 597 passing yards and eight touchdowns. The couple failed just five passes all games. The Crimson Hawks also placed their most productive hasty match of the season, with six different players who combine for 124 yards on 19 carrys and two touchdowns. Six of the 10 total touchdowns from IUP went 20 meters or more. The Hawks scored 49 points in the first half alone more than 10 PSAC teams scored this weekend in their entire competitions, with Slippery Rock and Shippensburg still in action at the time of this report. IUP (2-1) will look to keep rolling when it travels to Seton Hill on 27 September. The kick -off is set for the afternoon in Greensburg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iupathletics.com/news/2025/9/20/football-dominates-millersville-in-record-setting-day.aspx

