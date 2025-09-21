India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When, where to watch Ind vs Pak Match Live on TV and Online





India will be confronted on Sunday with arch-rival Pakistan in the second Super Four match of the current Asia Cup 2025. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, exactly one week after their controversy-Marred collision at the same location in the group phase. India had won seven wickets in that match. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four (AP) India and Pakistan both came from group A in the continental tournament. The defending champion moved to the second round of the Asia Cup on an undefeated note and won comfortably against the VAE and Pakistan before avoiding a shock against a spicy Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Pakistan, a double champion, on the other hand, won against the VAE and Oman to finish second in the group. Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 Pack. For India, Abhishek Sharma has been their striking player, with 99 runs in three games with a success rate of 225 – the best in the tournament so far. With the ball it was Kuldeep Yadav and he picks up eight wickets at an average of only six. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been their best batter and scored 90 points in three games, while Opener Saim Ayub, who so far registered three forgotten ducks, was impressive on the bowling front, six wickets faster on an average of 10.16. Squadrons: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahaibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (W), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasham, Fehamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Ashamaat, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Ashamad, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Asham, Ashmedi, Ashmed, Asham, Asham, Ashmedi. Salman Mirza, Suffiyan Muqeem Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match Live: When does the Asia Cup 2025 agree between India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match takes place? The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match takes place on Friday, September 21 at 8 p.m. The Worp is planned at 7:30 PM IST. Where is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match played? The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four game is played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Which TV channels will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup broadcast Super Four Match? The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match Live Streaming be available? The Sony Liv app and website stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Match Live. The competition is also available in the Ottplay app.

