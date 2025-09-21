Next game: Charlotte 10/3/2025 | 19:00 Q105 FM & Bulls Unlimited (Digital) – USF Bulls App October 03 (Fri) / 19:00 Charlotte History

For the first time since 2018, Bulls is booking three victories in non-conference.

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 20, 2025 Quarterback Burum brown Throwed four touchdown passes when the South Florida Bulls (3-1, American) placed three victories for the first time since 2018 in Non-Conference Play with a 63-14 victory over South Carolina State (2-2, MEAC) on Saturday in Raymond James Stadium.

After a strong non-conference Lei in which the Bulls defeated two top 25 ranks, South Florida will use its first day of the season to prepare for opening the American conference game in Raymond James Stadium in a Friday evening, Primetime collision with Charlotte on 3 October.

Brown finished 14-of-20 on the day before 236 yards with touchdown passes of 43, 26, 22 and 22 yards. The bulls were explosive and added hasty touchdowns of 54, 43 and 30 yards and a large interception of 93 meters for a touchdown.

The USF defense opened the score as Mac Harris intercepted SC State Quarterback Ryan Stubblefield on the USF7 after the Bulldogs 70 Yards rode on the opening of the competition. The graduated LineBacker ran 93 yards along the sidelines for a touchdown and the longest interception -return in program history.

De Bulls made the score early on 14-0 in the second quarter when Brown got a tight end Jonathan Echols That was wide in line, on a 22-meter post route for a touchdown that turned a 67-Yard drive.

When Brown Josh Porter hit the corner of the end zone with a beautiful 26-meter pass in the corner of the end zone, led 21-0 with 6:20 to play in the first half.

SC State was intercepted by a tipped pass on the USF27 and moved the ball in five plays to the end zone. The bulldogs came on the board on a 1-yard run by Kacy Fields with 26 seconds to play in the first half to send the teams to the dressing room with South Florida with 21-7.

The Bulls took the opening kick of the second half and quickly moved to midfield. Brown has made a 42-Yard Touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod And the bulls led 28-7 just over a minute to the third quarter. It was a harbinger of an explosive quarter in which the Bulls ran 35 consecutive points to put the game away.

The USF defense quickly forced a point and after a return of 19 meters through ALVON Isaac run back Nykahi Davenport Cash in with a 43-Yard Run in the middle for a touchdown that made it 35-7.

The defense forced another point and this time Jaelen Stokes It collapsed in the middle and blocked the kick near the Bulls 20. Ashton Mosley Put it at the USF4 and returned it for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead.

The defense forced brown again three and more than a minute later to hit Nimrod with a 22-year Touchdown pass and it was 49-7.

A touchdown of 30 meters run by Franklin himself Covered the third quarter of the bulls and made it 56-7 with 5:28 to play in the quarter.

Franklin took another TouchDown run of 54 meters for the Bulls in the fourth quarter when USF 252 Yards ran in the game.

Important statistics

USF scored at various large games, including passing touchdowns of 43, 26, 22 and 22 yards, hasty touchdowns of 54, 43 and 30 yards, an interception of 93 meters and a blocked point.

The Bulls scored a high 63 points season and received points on attack, defense and special teams. It tied the most points under head coach Alex Golesh .

USF defeated South Carolina State 35-0 in the third quarter, a program record for points in a quarter. De Bulls have surpassed opponents 58-7 in the third quarter of the year and 181-63 (+118) since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Note

QB Burum brown Throwed a season-best four touchdown passes, his most since throwing four against Charlotte on November 25, 2023. Brown now has six TouchDown passes during the season.

Lb Mac Harris Grab his third career -under -creation and returned 93 Yards for a touchdown, the longest intercepting efficiency in program history. Harris set up a show, logged six tackles, two bags and 2.5 tackles for loss in the first 20 minutes of action before he ended up with a career-best equal to 10 tackles.

S Jaelen Stokes A point blocked that was returned 4 meters Ashton Mosley For a touchdown, the Bulls' first point blocked a touchdown since 2011 when Andre Davis returned 11 Yards against Florida A&M.

Wre Chas Nimrod placed his second consecutive 100-Yard reception game and caught four passes for 119 Yards and Touchdown catches of 42 and 22 Yards.

Next

Usf will receive a bye week before opening the American conference game in a Friday evening Primetime collision with Charlotte on 3 October in Raymond James Stadium. That game is set on a kick -off of 19.00 on ESPN2 and can be heard on Q105 FM, the flagship station of USF Football.

Tickets:

Season tickets for the 2025 USF football season tickets can be purchased and can be purchased by calling 1-800 gobulls or visiting this LINK.

Single game tickets for the USF football season 2025 can be purchased by calling 1-800 gobulls or visiting this LINK.

Follow us:

Follow the bulls on social media to stay up to date with the latest USF football news (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

About USF Football

The USF football program took the field for the first time in 1997 and completed its 28e season in 2024 with its second-straw bowl victory in the Hawai'i bowl. Head coach Alex Golesh placed a program-best six-game Turnaround and a Boca Raton Bowl victory in its first season in 2023. USF completed the construction on a new $ 22 million indoor performance facility in 2023 and a $ 340 million on the Campus Stadium and football activities Braked by the Hers—-Is–is—-is the Enersus—— The Last Coming in 2021), as well as 33 First Team All-Conference Honorees. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and De Bulls have recorded 12 Koming match (8-4 go), placed a program record six straight performances of 2005-2010 and made four straight Bowl performances of 2015-18. USF posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, with a 11-2 Mark program in 2016, while both seasons ended ranged in the Top 25. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and thus reached high-season in the Associated season. 2. 2.

#Gobulls