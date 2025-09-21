China's Wang Shiyue (Right) and Liu Xinyu compete in the pairs of Ice Dancing Free Dance during the ISU -SKATE to Milano Artificial Skating 2025 in Beijing on September 21, 2025. Photo: VCG: VCG

The China figure skating team achieved a full set of Olympic berths for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games After a dramatic weekend from ISU -SKATE to Milano Olympic qualifying halls in Beijing, who deserved places in all four disciplines and thus access to the team competition.

Chinese ice dancers Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu brought a near-Vloozo-Free dance to finish fifth in the segment and fourth in general on Sunday, making China protected a coveted Olympic lock in IJsdans. Their performance completed a remarkable comeback, because the duo had left after the National Winter Games 2024 before he returned in 2025 with the only goal of ensuring that China would not miss in Milan.

“Nobody expected Wang and Liu, five years after their peak, to fight their way back and claim the ticket of China in Ice Dance,” Veteran Beijing-in Beijing told Wang Wang Dazhao on Sunday to The Global Times. “Neither anyone could have predicted that newcomers such as Ladies Singles Skater Zhang Ruiyang and the parent team of Zhang Jiaxuan and Huang Yihang, who had only come into qualifying after disappointments of the world championships, would rise against such world class rivals.”

In couples, for a long time considered China's prospective discipline, the task was to expand the legacy of the nation to the 18-year-old Zhang and her partner Huang. The duo, who finished fifth at the World Junior Championships from 2024 and this season only graduated from the senior ranks, kept their nerve in the qualifying event of Saturday. They scored 191.52 points, they claimed the victory and locked the Chinese Olympic berth.

“Since Sui Wenjing and Han Congr Olympic Gold won in Beijing 2022 and soon announced their retirement, the question of who would wear the torch would have great,” Wang said. Although Sui and Han announced a comeback earlier in 2025, their continuous recovery of injuries left the Olympic qualifying load to the younger generation.

“Zhang and Huang are far from dominant at senior level, and the pressure on them was huge,” Wang added. Zhang, only 18, landed her triple twist and threw jumps with remarkable balance. Her tears after the program said everything about the weight she was wearing and the meaning of this ticket.

The final decision about which pair teams China will represent at the Winter Olympics will come later. Nevertheless, after the event, Huang said: “If we can reach Milan, we will present the very best of ourselves strong, creative programs.”

The ladies singles event, traditionally the weakest in China, offered one of the most moving storylines of the weekend.

The 16-year-old Zhang Ruiyang, who had entered the free skate in fourth place, was under pressure from a suit of world-class competitors, including Loena Hendrickx of Belgium and the Russian Adeliia Petrosian on Saturday. Despite early mistakes on two jumps, it is still calm and stronger as her program unfolded, ending with 179.76 points to secure the crucial fifth place and the Olympic berth of China.

“I was not completely satisfied with my performance today, but it is an honor to win this quota for China,” said Zhang. “Every time I make a mistake, I think about how I should respond,” she explained. “That way, when it happens in competition, it doesn't feel like the sky falls.”

Wang noted that the event marked the transformation of Zhang into a senior level participant. According to ISU rules, Olympic berths are assigned to the top five finishers in each discipline during this qualification event. A team whose total points in all four disciplines in the past two seasons are one of the top 10 and whose athletes qualified for the Winter Olympics in at least three of the four individual disciplines, will earn a place in the team event at the Winter Olympics.

With Herensingles protected the Olympic berth earlier in the season, China's Weekend Sweep means that the country is almost assured of participation in the Milan 2026 team competition.

“This qualification event really raised it morally,” Wang said. “Despite a home advantage, China faced the challenges of a generation transition in his strong events and slow progress in his weaker.”

China Kunstschaatsvereniging President Ren Hongguo summarized the performance and said, “We are fighting for the Olympic Games.”