The No. 16 University of Minnesota Duluth Football Team defeated its second ranked opponent of the season, the number 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougars, 34 to 17 Saturday afternoon on Bob Young Field.

This was their first victory in Sioux Falls (formerly 0-4) to help reduce the overall USF record over UMD to 5-3. This marks their unbeaten Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Record on 3-0 with a perfect 4-0 start of the season.

Kyle Wallasper Had a colossal day, earned a team of high 121 hurrying (longest 35 yards) and four hasty touchdowns. He also threw 93 meters while on average he was 7.6 meters per Carry. Walljasper enters the top ten of the program in career-hasty yards (one of the three quarterbacks) with 2,784 hurrying to break through Amory Bodin's tenth place 2,782 Yards.

The Bulldog defense started the pace on the first offensive ride of the cougars, so that they were held on a negative win of one meter in three games on the first ride. With the first UMD -Offensive Drive, Wallasper found an open Luke Dehnicke For a win of 42 meters on the first pass to reach the 10-year line of the cougars. Wallasper, two plays later, hurried it three meters before the first score of the game. Of Jadon Apgar's Extra point, the Bulldogs defeated 7-0 with 12 minutes to go in the first quarter.

Again, the UMD defense closed the USF drive this time with a first career under-creation of Joey Krouse With a win of 46 meters. Krouse handed the ball to Wallasper at the Cougar 27-Yard Line, where again Walljasper, with the help of the attacking line, pushed a one-meter touchdown for a two touchdown lead with less than three minutes.

With the Sioux Falls attack that sputteres under the pressure of the Bulldog defense, UMD started possession in the second quarter. The first ride would repeat a new successful set of Walljasper, with one that broke away for a 35-meter win to reach the USF 15-Yard line. A fast pass from 14 meters to Dehnicke brought Walljasper in position for another Rush of one meter for a 21-0 lead.

The Bulldog defense then again filled the Cougar attack and held them at seven meters in six plays. With the ball back in the hands of the attack, they scored again, but this time on a short pass to Derrick Johnson To run into the end zone for a 28-0 lead with the help of an Apgar extra point. The defense stopped again USF after a 70-yard ride with a interception in the end zone of Jonathan Shrum To stop them five seconds before the break.

The third quarter started with a new scoring ride from the Bulldogs, including a 35 -meter from Walljasper. This time it would come in fourth place on the two-year line, where Wallasper ran to his fourth hasty touchdown of the day.

With UMD firm ahead at 34-0, the attack would simmer, not score in the last quarter of the game. The cougars finally found gaps in the stifling chestnut and gold defense to combine 17 points in the last quarter while they close the UMD attack.

In total, the Bulldog defense kept the number 25 Cougars scoreless for three quarters, while the majority of the attacking yards allowed in the fourth quarter for a total of 437 Yards (291 passing, 146 hasten).

On the defensive side, Tyrone McCoy Marked a team-high eight tackles (six solo, two assisted). Alex Sylvester ” Mojo Weerts And Ross Rivord Each earned a bag for a combined loss of 26 meter cougar attack. Shrum deserved his first interception of the year in the end zone to stop a score attempt, while Krouse earned a win of 46 Yards with his first career under handy.

Offensing, the team had its most powerful hasty outing of the year with 251 yards and five touchdowns that came in.

Just behind Wallasper was Johnson and earned a season height of 70 hurry and one touchdown. Dehnicke was again the best receiver for four receptions and a win of 59 yards.

First 4-0 start since 2023 (5-0 start) Best rushing day of the season (251 yards, 5 rushing TD's) Won their first game in Sioux Falls (now 1-4 record) First four drives equal first four touchdowns Walljasper enters the top ten of the program in career rushing yards (one of three quarterbacks) with 2,784 rushing yards to breakthrough Amory Bodin's 2,782 Yards.