



Tokyo Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships 2025: draws, data, history and everything you need to know Everything about the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, Japan September 21, 2025 Koji Watanabe/Getty images The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships runs from September 24 – September 30.

By ATP staff The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships organize tennis for a week in the 2025 season. Among those in action are Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud. This is what you need to know prior to the Japanese tournament: When is the Kinoshita group Japan Open Tennis Championships? The ATP 500 event will be held from 24 September to 30 September. The Hard Court tournament, founded in 1972, is played in the Ariake Tennis Forest Park. The tournament director is Shigefusa Kanroji. Who plays on the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships? World No. 1 Alcaraz, 2022 Champion Fritz, Rune, Ruud, Tomas Machac and Frances Tiafoe belong to those fighting in Tokyo. When is the draw for the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships? The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships Draw will be made on Monday 22 September at 2 p.m.



What is the schedule for the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships? Singles qualification: Monday, September 22 – Tuesday September 23 at 11:00 am

Dubbels qualification: Tuesday, September 23 at 11:00 am

Main drawing Singles and Doubles: Wednesday 24 September – Sunday 28 September at 11 am and 4 pm Monday 29 September from 2 pm

Dubbels final: Tuesday 30 September at 2 p.m.

Singles Final: Tuesday 30 September NB 6:00 pm What is the prize money and points for the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships? The prize money for the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is US $ 2,226,470. Singles

Winner: $ 416,365/ 500 points

Finalist: $ 224,035 / 330 points

Semi-finalist: $ 119,395/200 points

Quarter finalist: $ 61,000 / 100 points

Tour of 16: $ 32.560 / 50 points

Tour of 32: $ 17,365 / 0 points Dubbels ($ per team)

Winner: $ 136,760 / 500 points

Finalist: $ 72,940 / 300 points

Semi-finalist: $ 36,900 / 180 points

Quarter finalist: $ 18,460 / 90 points

Tour of 16: $ 9,550 / 0 points How can I open the Kinoshita Group Japan open tennis championships?

Watch live on Tennistv

TV schedule How can I follow the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships? Hashtag: #kinoshitajotennis

Facebook: Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships

Twitter: @japanopennisnisnisnis

Instagram: kinoshitagroupjapanopen Who won the last edition of the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships in 2024? Arthur Fils defeated Ugo Humbert 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final of Men's Singles last year. The Frenchman saved a championship point in the second set of Tie-Break. In the double final, British Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool also saved a championship point and Ariel Behar and Robert Galloway 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 overcome. Who has the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships Record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champions and more? Most titles, Singles: Stefan Edberg (4)

Most titles, Doubles: Ken Flach (3), Rick Leach (3)

Oldest champion: Ken Rosewall, 38, in 1973

Youngest champion: Jimmy Arias, 18, in 1982

Highly ranked champion: No. 1 Stefan Edberg in 1991, no. 1 Pete Sampras in 1994, 1996, no. 1 Roger Federer in 2006, no. 1 Rafael Nadal in 2010, no. 1 Novak Djokovic in 2019

Lowest ranked champion: No. 121 Kenneth Carlsen in 2002

Last home champion: Kei Nishikori in 2014

Most match wins: Stefan Edberg (27) See who plays, for the past champions, seeds, points and prize money degradation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tokyo-2025-atp-500-history-draw-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

