



The avalanche still tries to navigate an injury to defender Samuel Girard-one of the only two left-shot NHL stem guests on their blueline. Girard skated again on Saturday in a red non-contact sweater. And when he left the ice, he had a weak that didn't look entirely as a man who will soon contact. That is pure speculation on my behalf, but I cannot imagine that they will hunt it in October, unless he is completely healthy. It is unnecessary. When Sam Girard left the ice before the official group activities started, he hoped quite noticeable and looked very uncomfortable – Jesse Montano (@Jessemontano_) September 20, 2025 If Girard is not ready for the opening evening, this means that the AVS Devon has on the top pair and a combination of Sam Malinski and Keaton Middleton who probably completes the left side of the Blueline. Head coach Jared Bednar has said several times that he is hopeful to have Girard for the opening evening. Middleton, if or when he plays, should be on the third pair. But he is probably not a daily player. And Malinski shifts to his off wing and it will probably take a little time before the RHD adapted to that side. That brings us to the newest of Pierre Lebrun from the Athletic and TSN. Lebrun reported that Matt Grzelcyk rejected a range of one year of a year of a Western conference team. The 31-year-old defender, who is also a Lefty and is similar in size as a Girard, had 40 points in 82 games with Pittsburgh last season. He also earned $ 2.75 million. Grzelcyk did not get a contract on July 1 and his current status that extended all summer all summer until he accepted a professional try -out with the Chicago Blackhawks. Players on PTOs can sign with every team they want. They are not linked to that one specific team. Historically, players attended the camp with one franchise to sign elsewhere weeks later. It is unclear whether that one -year -old offer came from the AVS, but Lebrun also pointed out that Colorado is one of the four teams that could still be an option for Grzelcyk. “Whatever happens, Grzelcyk should end this season on a one -year contract, the contract,” said Lebrun. Perhaps the AVS follow the status of Girard to see if Grzelcyk is becoming more a necessity. We will have to see what will bring in the coming weeks.





