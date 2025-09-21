Sports
Table tennis. The 16th global player, Simon Gauzy, Mdaill de Bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris, signs for two seasons about Hennebont
It will be one of the sporting attractions of the season in the RGion and it is in Morbihan, Hennebont. The table tennis club La Garde du Voeu d'Hennebont has signed the clusterist Simon Gauzy for two seasons. Member of De Quipe de France and currently 16th world player, he brought the club into a new dimension and generates a lot of hope and enthusiasm with supporters.
These are his first home balls. Simon Gauzy, Mdaill de Bronze through Quipes at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, has just signed two seasons on the guardian of Hennebont, theE Tennis Club table Plus Titr from France and Europe, with 5 titles of Champion of France and 2 titles from Champion Deurope.
He comes from a TRS beautiful. At the end of AOT he is past two fingers to beat the world's number 1 and he found the world top 20. So forkly, For his first steps in an official competition in the Hennebont Ping Center, Simon Gauzy Reait a welcome Worth a rock star! Because the public is not mistaken. By recruiting the French international, the Morbihan club is going to be a new re: “For us it is really a capital gain. We will have a show and we hope we will win a lot of home games”. Another viewer in the stands enthusiastically her turn: “I am super happy to see him play and then we follow him at all championships and I think it's the N1 Franys at the moment”.
“L with Simon Gauzy and the two Chinese people who have recruited can really get a title against the Frres Lebrun”concludes a young supporter of the club.
Because I got to know my strengths and dfects, I played a freer manire. The Olympic Mdaille has done me a lot. I am just happy that I can play again in France.Simon Gauzy
N16 Mondial and Mdaill de Bronze by Quips at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024
Last year Surf Simon Gauzy the Gulf of the Olympic Games and his bronze Mdaille by Glane Paris, precisely in the company of the Frres Lebrun. After 12 seasons in Germany, 30, he launched this Anne a new DFI with a return to the French championship. The Good News: The Numro 3 Frois has found its best level and has just launched this T World Top 20: “I may have had a little late knowledge of myself, but because I got to know my strengths and my defects, I play a freer manire. Olympic Mdaille has done a lot of good. I am just happy that I can be repeated in France. Simon Gauzy tells.
His experience makes him a great asset to the objectives of the Hennebont club this season. Lan Lan finalist, La Garde du Vu d'Hennebont has set the means of his ambitions to hope to find this Anne a 6th title of champion of France: “On Know that the championship is very high, but with a leader like Simon, with also the players I have saved from Anne Dernire and in particular Vladimir Sidorenko who has been efficient, we have a very nice duo on which I can trust. Without forgetting the contribution of Chinese players.We can hope to have a great season “remark Boris Abraham, the coach of the club.
Tonight-L, for his big first among his new colors, Lives Simon Gauzy in a mixture. An easy victory over the Belgian Florent Lambiet Followed by a dfait in the face of the young prodigy of the French Ping, Flavien Coton.Hennebont ends by overcoming the main recruit of the club, the Chinese Zhou Qihao: Is “ Think LON has a good quipe. We are not yet our top with a lot of fatigue, but we will be better and better, I am Sr. I hope that a second victory will be “Simon Gauzy concludes.
If the championship is still long, one thing SRE, Simon Gauzy has conquered a title this season: that of the CUR of Breton supporters.
(With Yoann Etienne)
