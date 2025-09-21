



Malibu, Calif. Pepperdine Ladies Tennis second -year Anastasiia Grechkina And Alexia Harmon are set to compete in Doubles and Singles on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ladies All-American Championships 22-28 September in Cary, NC Signs and results | Scoring live | Championship Central Since 1983 this event has contained the best NCAA Division I tennis aids in the country. The All-American Championships is also an opportunity for athletes to qualify for the NCAA Doubles and Singles Championships. The tournament qualifies 10 singles players (eight Main Draw Quarter finalists and two Feed-in Troost Finalists) and four Double Teams (four main semi-finalists). The tournament started on Saturday with pre-qualification, with the qualifying rounds on Monday and Tuesday. The most important draw for both Doubles and singles starts on Wednesday. Grechkina and Harmon, currently arranged at number 21 in the ITA Doubles ranking, can be determined by the main drawing in double, with their opponent on Wednesday. The duo won the double crown during the Battle in The Bay Classic to start the autumn season earlier this month. No. 97 Harmon starts the qualifying round for singles on Monday, fighting for a place in the main table. Streaming for the qualifying rounds can be found here. No. 37 Grechinawill starts the main table in Singles on Wednesday, because the second -year student comes from a Singles title during the Battle in The Bay Classic, where she did not drop a set for the entire tournament. The main drawing is streamed live by cracked racquetson YouTube. In addition, Iva Falknerer has been set to participate in the ITF 35 Berkeley, held from 22-28 September in Berkeley Tennis Club. The waves will have athletes compete at five ITF events in the course of the autumn season. About Pepperdine Domestnis Pepperdine Women's Tennis is a consistent powerhouse in the collegial scene and since 1982 has reached 40 NCAA tournaments, including 28 straight performances. Since 2018, the program has seen three national second place between both singles and Doubles, while in the last nine tournaments he reached an NCAA regionally eight times as a team. The success at the level of the conference has been of the utmost importance with 33 WCC championships, including an active series of 11 consecutive conference titles. With its 24 total all-Americans, the program also consistently sent players to the pro circuit after their time in Malibu. TO FOLLOW Follow the waves on social media @pepperdinewten to stay up to date with the latest Pepperdine Women's Tennis News.

