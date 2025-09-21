



Boone, NC The app hockey team of the App State will take on Vermont in a non -conference match on Sunday at 11 am Before the game there will be a Student Yosef Club -League valve with Cornhole Boards, and a post game clinic with the players will be held on the field. The mountain climbers (5-1, 1-0) come from a 5-3 comeback victory, with goals out Sophia Baxter ” Sarah Callery ” Hadley Kuzmisch And Baylie Phillips . Lise Boekaar Three assists added to her season point (14), now most in one season in a single season in the history of the app -Staat hockey in just six games. The matchup Who: App State vs. Vermont

App State vs. Vermont Where: Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex // Boone, NC

Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex // Boone, NC When: Sunday, September 21, 11 am Explore the mountain climbers Because of their first six games, they become second in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in goals (28), assistes (22), penalty corners (55) and scoring average (4,667). Boekaar is in a tear this season and leads the Mac in assists (11) and total points (28), while he is also second in goals (7) and Schoten (30). Her performance during the opening weekend honored the Mac -attacking player of the week after she was responsible for the first 10 goals of the team of the season. In the defensive end, Baxter was a force and earned the Mac Defensive Player of the Week -Teer for her game against Davidson. She held five goals and one assist this season. The 2025 team contains three players who earned All-MAC selections in 2024. Midfielder Boekaar was appointed as the All-Mac First Team and the NFHCA South Region First Team. Henriette Stegen was named after the All-Mac second team, while Frederique Grimbergen Earned a place in the All-Mac first-year team. Six mountain climbers are on the NFHCA Division I Watch List from 2025: Returning players Baxter, Boekaar, Grimbergen and Stegen, and newcomers Kate Richardson And Calista Schwartz . Baxter represented the mountain climbers at the Senior Nexus Championship last summer. Exploring the catamounts Vermont (5-2) comes in the matchup after an 11-9 (3-3 America East) season in 2024, and takes Umass Lowell, Albany and New Hampshire to claim the America East Championship. The catamounts are led by head coach Kate Pfeifer, who is in her 11th season. The catamounts return 14 players from last year's team and welcome eight newcomers to the 2025 team. Series History This is the second meeting of all time between the mountain climbers and the catamounts, where App State claims the first victory 4-3 in 2013. Next The mountain climbers will set off for a three-game homing area, which include Bellarmine in the first road conference match. First touch is planned for 1 p.m. in Louisville, Ky., Streamingon ESPN+.

