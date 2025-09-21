



Team USA continued their dominance of the World Athletics Championships while ending the top of the medal table in Tokyo. The US was at the top of the table in total medals won (26) and gold medals (16). Kenya finished second in those two categories with a total of 11 medals and seven gold. Jamaica, a traditional powerhouse at the championships won the third most medals (10) only one gold. Canada finished third in terms of Golds, with three. The last time that a different nation than the US was the medal table at the championships at the top Was in 2015 in BeijingWhen Kenya and Jamaica each won seven gold, with the US who manages six. In the American media, however, countries are usually arranged by total medals instead of gold, and the US won the most total medals in Beijing with 18 compared to Kenyas 16. This year's edition in Tokyo was disappointing for Great -Britain and Noord -Ireland, which ended without gold in Paris for the first time since 2003. It was also only the second time since 1983 that the British team did not win any gold. The team finished 21st in the table in Tokyo, GBS worst finish since Paris in 2003. medal table Australia finished 14th in the table with one gold and three bronze, just under their count from 2023 when the team won one gold, two silver and three bronze. The host country, Japan, only won two bronze medals and zero gold. Samoa, however, wrote history, in which Alex Rose bronze won in the disc for the first medal in the country at the championships.

