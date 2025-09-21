Winners of the University Football, losers in week 4: Oklahoma who destroyed in the front

Earlier this week, UCLA and Virginia Tech made some of the earliest coaching changes in recent memory. If week 4 is an indication, there can be more around the corner.

Mike Gundy van Oklahoma State, Sam Pittman from Arkansas and Dabo Swinney of Clemson, all changed wild disappointing versions to must-win places. The struggles in North Carolina and Wisconsin were just as striking. The chair of the coach of Florida, Billy Napier, burns after a historically terrible attacking version against Miami.

Yet there were clear moments. Texas Tech achieved a program -complete victory against no. 16 Utah. Oklahoma Auburn stopped in a second-opener with a high bet. No. 19 Indiana informed the country with a decimering of No. 9 Illinois, while no. 23 Missouri South Carolina brought away with a dominant defensive performance.

Here are the biggest winners and losers of week 4 of the University Football season.

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Oklahoma, Indiana Surge in Top 10 in College Football Rankings Chip Patterson

Winner: Texas Tech

The red raiders made the headlines through the low season Pouring resources to rebuild their trenches Via the transfer portal. Saturday proved why every cent was worth it.

Texas Tech flew to Salt Lake City and dominated No. 16 Utah, the Big 12-favorite preseason, in a 34-10 statement victory.

Despite losing starting quarterback Behren Morton to an apparent head injury, Backup Hammond came in and led to a 24-7 second half of Run. He finished with 169 Yards and two touchdowns, while the defense smothered the Quarterback Devon Dampier of Utah and kept him at only 4.2 meters per pass attempt.

Suddenly Texas Tech is not only a competition – the Red Raiders look like the team to beat BIG 12.

Loser: Clemson

For years, Dabo Swinney wiped off criticism by accusing fans of being spoiled. That card no longer works.

After a loss for Syracuse, Clemson is one of only three FBS programs to follow seven or more points this season with seven or more points. The other two -ra and virginia tech – have already been fired Their coaches.

The tigers are 1-3,A stunning collapse for a national title choice for the season. Perhaps the most damn, Swinney seems to have no answers. Clemson is lost and the prospects are gloomy.

Winner: #heismendoza

All out of season people asked: who is this season's Indiana? No. 9 Illinois was even a fairly general answer. Led by Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, can the answer just be Indiana? The no. 19 Hoosiers laid a beatdown for the centuries against Fighting Illini and destroyed them 63-10 in one of the wildest victories of recent years.

However, the story was Mendoza, who was incredible in his first major test since the switch from California. The Junior completed 21-of-23 passes for 267 Yards and five touchdowns in the victory, with recipient Elijah Sarratt in two of his touchdown grippers faltered.

Last week, NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner Increased Mendoza to his number 1 place In the NFL design of 2026. Colleague Ryan Wilson has him number 3. Can a quarterback from Indiana De Heisman -Trophy win? He will give voters enough to think about.

Loser: Florida QB DJ Lagway

The former No. 1 Quarterback DJ Lagway was plagued by injuries last year. But whether it was injury, terrible gaming or lack of help, his performance against no. 4 Miami in a loss of 26-7 was a disaster. A week after throwing five interceptions against No. 3 LSU, Lagway 12-of-23 passes for 61 Yards.

The attacking version of Florida was the worst of the 21st century and could be a last drop for Billy Napier's coaching support. However, the Lagway season has been a wild disappointment. He was essentially asked to save the program after consistent failures due to the violation of Florida in recent years. Lagway will have to seriously consider whether he will do his future bad service by staying with the Gators.

Winner: Oklahoma dl

The defense line of Oklahoma came into the season highly recommendedBut the achievements in a 24-17 victory against Auburn even exceeded elevated expectations.

The Sooners achieved a school record 10 bags against former ou Quarterback Jackson Arnold, including several in the last minutes to seal the victory.

Defensive ending R. Mason Thomas comes up as one of the best of the nation. He and Jayden Jackson combined for 4.5 bags, while seven different rules registered at least one bag. That kind of depth and dominance makes OU a nightmare -matchup ahead.

Loser: Wisconsin

The floor keeps falling for Luke Fickell.

The badgers were scorelessly held up well into the third quarter of a listless loss for Maryland. Losing Quarterback Billy Edwards to injury was a setback, but Wisconsin's hasty attack was almost non -existent, on average less than 1.5 yards per carry. Terrapin first -year student Malik Washington has lifted them with 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Even worse, Camp Randall was half empty against the fourth quarter. The famous “jumping” tradition felt hollow. Fans sang 'Fire Fickell', and while the athletic director has given support, patience becomes thin.

Winner: Memphis

Several American conference teams had their moment for the first few weeks. On Saturday it was Memphis's turn. The Tigers shocked Arkansas 32-31 after a shocking touchdown of 64 meters from Sutton Smith leaves in the fourth quarter. The Tigers forced two interceptions from Taylen Green and had two players hurry 100 meters against a sec defensive front.

The victory suddenly elevates Memphis to the top of the Playoff chances of the group of Six's College Football Playoff. The Tigers get Zuid -Florida, Marine and Tulane at home and both Utsa and Noord -Texas miss. With four victories under their belt, their way to a title game from the conference is one of the clearest on the board. Every past week the American looks like the clear conference to beat for a play -off place.

Winner: TCU

The last battle for the iron frying pan was emotional, but TCU coach Sonny Dykes and his team delivered SMU in a 35-24 victory.

Quarterback Josh Hoover One of the most underrated passers -by in the country threw 379 Yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target, former Boise State Transfer Eric Mcalister, broke out for 254 Yards and three scores.

During the defense, TCU Smu kept up to only 94 hurrying on 27, exactly the kind of physicality they need in Big 12 game. On 3-0, the horned frogs have a strong thing to introduce the AP-Top 25.

Loser: Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy

If the 66-point loss last week against Oregon felt as a rock bottom, Friday evening proved that this was not.

For a full boone Pickens stage, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa for the first time since 1951. And it wasn't close. After Osu scored a 19-0 point on his opening ownership, Tulsa tore off and never looked back, ended with both hurry and passing by more than 200 meters.

Fans Gundy fascinated when he left the fieldA surreal moment for a coach who once defined the program. Whether the end will come on Sunday or December, it is clear: the Gundy era is over.

Winner: Vanderbilt

A victory against the state of Georgia was never doubt about the no. 20 Commodores, but a 70-21 decimation was one for the history books. The matchup marked the first time Vandy scored 70 points since 1918, with the head of 286 Yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. What is even more important, Vanderbilt has moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 under coach Clark Lea. When Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia got back, there was optimism that this could be a special season for the program. With several victories against Power Conference -Enteres under their belt, Vanderbilt is in the abyss of a spectacular campaign.

Loser: North Carolina

Losing TCU in the debut of Bill Belichick was forgiven. 34-9 Losing to UCF? Indefensive.

The Tar Heels managed only 217 total yards and 2.5 yards per Carry against a Knights team that was last picked in the BIG 12 pre -season survey. First -year coach Scott Frost had his team ready, while UNC looked lifeless.

On 1-3, North Carolina seems short across the board. A Windless Conference season is not excluded.

Don't look now, but rice is rising.

Under first-year coach Scott Abell, the owls are 3-1 for the first time since 2001. Abell's gun option attack blooms and ranks National in Hasten. The owls already have the road on the American enemy Charlotte and Sun Belt Power Louisiana.

Rice has not posted no winning season since 2014, but suddenly it feels realistic – perhaps even probably.