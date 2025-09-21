Sports
Difficult times in Wagga Wagga as young tennis stars chase Grand Slam Dreams
When Cara Korhonen ran to Rod Laver Arena at the age of 10 to have a hit with one of her tennis heroes, it led to a dream that brought her around the world.
“I let Alicia Molik play next to me and she gave me a high-five,”
said the now 19-year-old.
“[She] I told me how well I played and that is a memory that really stays with me. “
The Golden Rolley Job is number 1.463 in the ranking of the Tennis Association for Women and has been playing a racket for the first time since she has picked up at the age of four.
Her dream of Grand Slam -star stupid has taken her to Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the US, Finland and Wagga Wagga.
Play for love, no money
Competitors in the ladies 35 ITF World Tennis Tournament at Wagga Wagga will play it for a share of $ 30,000 in prize money.
For comparison: the Australian Open offers a prize pool of more than $ 33 million on the divisions of the men and women and another $ 5 million for double.
But for players like Korhonen, the real price that is offered at Wagga is ranking.
“Trying to get as many points as possible, so it's much more secure that goes in these tournaments,” she said.
“Much of what I do must be alone.”
That means she has to be so fast to spot a bargain when she is over the court.
“[I] Go to Coles of Wolies and look at those fast sales items and just try to pick up one of these as much as possible, “
she said.
Mama for the ride
Korhonen's mother Annelie has taken on the role of coach and supporting crew.
“Every tournament that you are a few thousand earlier [dollars] Out of his own pocket, “she said.
“A first round on the main table, which you pay for about two nights accommodation.
“You always go home more or less on a minus, you have paid more than what you have back.“
Gabriella da Silva-Fick has been playing tennis for 15 years and is number 515 in the WTA singles ranking.
“People see those larger tournaments and think it is all glamorous, but there is a lot of work in it,” she said.
“We book almost all of our own accommodation, traveling, flights. It is almost all outside our bank accounts, so there is a lot of pressure on the results.”
The Local van Collaroy participated in Europe and played in the Australian Open in 2019.
“What people do not realize is that if we are sick or injured, we are not paid, so it is up to us to take care of our body,”
Da Silva-Fick said.
Korhonen at least has a secret weapon when it comes to dealing with the mental stress of chasing her dreams of sporting star row.
“I am about to finish [a psychology] rank. I did that within a year and a half, “she said.
“Steps on the courts at the Australian Open and are addressed as Dr. Korhonen, which has always been a big dream of mine.“
