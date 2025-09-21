New -Zeelands Amateur Football League draws hundreds of millions in offshore bet



Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The National Football Competition of New Zealand has become a magnet for offshore bets, which raises alarm bells for experts in the field of sport integrity.

Figures obtained by RNZ revealed that $ 212 million was deployed on the Nieuw -Zeeland men's Interior Football Competition in 2024 via Overseas Sports Betting Platforms – the majority of them established in Asia.

Sports integrity experts say that the figures are “frightening”, and that the increase in bets of bet-fixing and gambling-related corruption increases.

Andrew Scott -Showman, general counsel for the New – Zeeland Professional Footballers Association (NZPFA), said it was not unusual to see bets a total of $ 1 million on a single match in the National League – an amateur competition – via overzese bookmakers.

The data from 2024 indicates that between $ 500,000 and $ 1.4 million gambled on every game.

“We are talking about stunning amounts,” said Scott-Showman, “and that means that the deployment is higher in every respect, because it also means that the risk that bad actors that focus our competitions are increasing considerably.”

There were a number of factors that increase the exposure of the National League to potential competitiveness manipulation, Scott-Showman said, including the amateur status and the time zone of New Zealand.

“Two hours before every Saturday we are the only country in the world that offers live product to the Asian gambling market because football is not played anywhere else because of the time.”

It is not only the final score on which the overseas outfits use.

Some sites offer more than 200 gambling markets in the domestic league of New Zealand, with the possibility of placing bets on everything, from the first touch of the ball, to the number of throw-ins, penalty corners and yellow cards.

These are known as “microbets” and it is where spot fixing becomes “dangerously easy”, said Scott-Showman.

Read more on Tuesday: from messages on social media that promise piles of cash to fake FIFA agents who offer tasting with foreign clubs -how Kiwi footballers are the target of international match fixers.

Practice has been sharp in focus after a series of gambling corruption scandals in the A -League of Australia – including one with former All White Clayton Lewis.

Lewis will be convicted of his role in a yellow card manipulation schedule in his former club, MacArthur FC, later this week in Sydney.



Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The use turnover of the Men's National League last year was included in an integrity training seminar provided by the NZPFA, which works in collaboration with NZ Football to inform the broader football community about the risks of competition manipulation.

The Players' Association referred RNZ to the NZ Football competition team for a further breakdown of the data, together with gambling figures from previous years. But the national body was not so happy to share the numbers publicly.

NZ Football Media Manager Tris Cotterill responded instead with a statement, and claimed that NZ Football could not quantify the figures.

“Although it is a challenge to give an accurate total figure for overseas bet, we are aware of it, especially because of the time zone that our competitions are, they can be popular in foreign markets,” said the explanation.

NZ Football has rejected several requests for several weeks to be interviewed for this story. Cotterill gave no reason why, just saying that NZ -Football “feels that your questions would be better answered” in written form.

In a statement, the organization said that the integrity of the competition took “incredibly serious” and that integrity training was “mandatory” for all players, coaches and officials in the National League for men and women.

“We work with Tab in Aotearoa New -Zeeland, as well as overseas agencies … those doubtful patterns will report, as well as any incidents of players or employees involved in the matches that bet on it,” said NZ Football.

Although the national body refused to offer further figures about overseas gambling figures, it is clear that the figures have increased considerably, because the organization has signed a deal with FIFA+ – a streaming platform launched by the international administrative body of the sport.



Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

NZ Football was one of the early adopters of the model and worked together with FIFA+ in September 2023 in an attempt to make its competitions more accessible to Kiwi fans.

But the deal also means that all National League competitions for men and women, together with selected games in the regional stages of the competition, are available live to international public.

Last month, RNZ lived a Midweek Northern League match at between the clubs of Auckland City and Eastern Suburbs, played in a small pre-city club field in West Auckland and observed a refined live streaming setup.

Scott-Showman said that the increased visibility of the amateur football competitions of New Zealand by live streaming was a “double-edged sword”.

“The visibility of our competition around the world, thanks to the internet, is a certain risk factor, because that means that overseas gamblers are now not only able to place bets, but also to view the football they have bet and that the attraction and concentration in the markets of New Zealand increases,” he said.

NZ Football emphasized that there are no incidents of competition manipulation-a catch-all-term that includes match fixing and spot-fixing being detected in the football competitions of New Zealand.

This is supported by data provided by Sportradar – a worldwide technology company that monitors the sports betting industry.

“When monitoring for match manipulation, we never detected suspicious competitions in domestic competitions in Zeeland,” a spokesperson for the agency told RNZ.



Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

However, there are signs that local football players are the target.

The NZPFA has received reports from players who are approached via social media with cash in exchange for influence on a competition. Others have reported more extensive schedules, including people who occur as FIFA agents and offering fake tests with foreign clubs.

NZ Football confirmed that it had received two concern reports this season with regard to potential competition manipulation.

The Sport Integrity Commission also had to deal with a steady drop of reports in New Zealand sport, received 13 complaints or reports from competitive manipulation in the first year of operation.

Chief Executive Rebecca Rolls refused to comment on what the investigation of the agency had discovered, or that a business had been referred to the police.

“What I would say about that is only because people can't see if it doesn't know, it doesn't mean that it doesn't happen in New – Zealand – that is absolutely.”



Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The amount of money that was used through foreign sports betting websites was “very worrying,” Rolls said.

“It is frightening, really, if you think about it in the context of the new -Zeeland sport. There are a number of vulnerabilities in the sport in New -Zealand and I think that new -Zeelanders should ensure that they understand what those risks are.”

Rolls also warned the incidents of competitive manipulation or attempted approaches by matchfixers, will probably be “seriously under reported”.

The former double international said outside of football, the sports that attract the most offshore gambling activity, his basketball, badminton, tennis and table tennis.