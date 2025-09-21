



Makes head Federer & Steph Curry becomes a member of Alcaraz, Fritz for unforgettable Muntworp Former No. 1 and NBA legend take the court for Alcaraz-Fritz Clash September 21, 2025 Getty images for Laver Cup Steph Curry was accompanied by Roger Federer for the Muntworp for Alcaraz vs. Fritz at Laver Cup.

By ATP staff On Sunday, one team De Laver Cup wins in the Chase Center of San Francisco, an arena that is very familiar with championship trophies thanks to one of the most important tenants of the building, the Golden State Warriors. Superstar Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to four NBA titles since 2015, including one in 2022 after moving the team to Chase Center three years earlier. With the Laver Cup that was played in Curry's house, the 37-year-old Point Guard was present for the Saturday evening campaign and led the Muntworp for Taylor Fritz's upset against Carlos Alcaraz, the number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking. When Curry walked onto the field with Roger Federer, the sold -out crowd perhaps left his biggest roar of the night. While Alcaraz and Fritz posed for a pre-match photo with the two legends, their teammates and captains hurried the court to participate in the photo, with Andre Agassi very enthusiastic. “It's pretty sick. It is quite difficult not to just pump up to play a match when it looks a bit like the intro of the game,” Fritz said after his upset victory to the Spaniard. “Absolutely no shortage of only adrenaline for this.” Curry, an old tennis fan, has been a repeated visitor at the US Open and this year the final of this year attended New York between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. You may also like it: Fritz Verbijsts Alcaraz on Perfect Laver Cup Day for Team World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/fritz-federer-curry-alcaraz-laver-cup-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos