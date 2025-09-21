Winners of the University Football, losers for week 4 are Indiana, Nebraska

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' after a huge loss against Syracuse Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' after a huge loss against Syracuse

I have to play a clean game to make a loss of four games against no. 20 Michigan” Nebraska Was filled in fourth place deep in the red zone, missed a 44-Yard field goal and threw a interception on his own 37-Yard line and that was just in the first quarter.

While the Cornhuskers Rally behind 308 Yards and three touchdowns from Quarterback Dylan Raiola, a collapsing Run defense helped to clear the way for the Wolverines eventually 30-27 victory. Michigan ran 286 Yards on 8.7 yards per Carry, with three scoring points of at least 37 yards.

The third -year bump can still come for the Cornhuskers and coach Matt Rhule, who previously performed memorable Ommkeers in Temple and Baylor. The talent level of the program has been noticeably increased in this three -year period, making Nebraska closer to the top of the Big Ten than half of the competitions. The remaining schedule after Saturday contains only one other ranked team in No. 2 Penn State.

But this was a missed opportunity. Thanks to a non-existent running game, ineffective pass protection and thin defense along the line of Scrimmage, the Cornhuskers could not capitalize on the benefit of the home field, coach Sherrone Moores absence and Quarterback Bryce Underwoods inexperience.

Instead of achieving a seasonal change, Nebraska dropped a one-score match against a ranked opponent. These are two of the characteristics of the invincible malaise programs.

The Cornhuskers are now 4-11 in One-score games under Rhule and 12-39 since 2017. They have no more than a ranked opponent since a non-conference victory of 2016 against Oregon, who eventually won only four games.

Nebraska, Oklahoma/Auburn and Clemson TOP These weekends biggest winners and losers:

Winners

Unstoppable no. 17 Indiana made the statement of the night with a stunning 63-10 victory Against No. 8 Illinois. De Hoosiers received 579 meters of violation, 312 on the ground and held the previously unbeaten Illini to just 3.6 meters per game. Fernando Mendoza had 267 Yards on 21 of 23 passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions for IU, which means that his status as an early Heisman Trophy Dark Horse and a clear gauze with coach Curt Cignettis scheme Stold. After making the play -off from nowhere in the debut of Cignettis, the Hoisiers looked even better due to this first few weeks of 2025.

Missouri

No. 22 Missouri defeated no. 24 South Carolina 29-20 to avenge 34-30 Heartbreaker last year who hit the Tigers from the play-off conversation. Lanorris Sellers dismissed the defense five times and kept the GameCocks up to -9 yards that carries at 22. The Tigers, now 4-0, benefit from a friendly schedule and are preparing for a play-off run in the second half. Missouri takes on Massachusetts and was then eliminated before he host Alabama on 11 October no. 14.

Michigan

Michigan will be a factor in the Big Ten and the Playoff race of the University Football, despite some obvious defects, including the absence of everything that looks like an effectively passing game. In his second start against a Power Four team, Underwood 12 of 22 for 105 Yards, although he added 61 Yards and a touchdown to the ground. In the course of the line, this lack of balance on the attack will be a problem against South California, Washington and no. 1 Ohio State. But the Wolverines Earn the honor for staying on the right track during the suspension of Moores and the landing of an important gain.

Oklahola

No. 12 Oklahomas attack could not get anything on the ground against no. 25 Auburn, but was able to lean on Quarterback John Mate, who hit 24 of 36 attempts for 271 Yards and had two touchdowns to generate a 24-17 victory. Down 17-16 to the Tigers and former ou Quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Sooners Went 75 yards on six games covered by Mateers 9-Yard Touchdown-Run to reclaim the lead with just over a minute to play. Ou Bellyfloped in the SEC last season, but now has the pieces in the attack to compete for the national championship.

Texas Tech

No. 16 Texas Tech surpassed and surpassed No. 18 Utah in a 34-10 victory that serves as an important Topetter in a Big 12 who now has a clear favorite in the regular season. The best team money can buy the game, not the player, USA Today Sports Matt Hayes writes Brak Snaps open with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, fueled by Back -Up Quarterback will two touchdowns instead of an injured Beren Morton. Playing against a rejuvenated Utah team, stimulated by his own success in the transfer portal, the Red Raiders surpassed the UTes with more than 200 meters, forced four turnover and checked the line of scrimmage to open 4-0 for the first time since 2013.

Mississippi

It is not all good news for the No. 11 rebels: Lane Kiffin may have a Quarterback controversy. With Starter Austin Simmons on the side, Back-up and former Ferris State Transfer Trinidad Chambliss, the start for the second week in a row and 419 meters total attack in an extremely simple 45-10 romp against Tulane. The sweat-free victory against an opponent who had already awarded two power four opponents, the rebels firmly established as one of the elite teams in the SEC and the wider Bowl subdivision.

Memphis

In combination with Tulanes loss, beating Arkansas 32-31 Memphis makes the best play-off candidate in the group of five and the Tigers can even come across these weeks US LBM Coaches Poll. Down 31-26 with five minutes to play, the Tigers took the lead on a 64-Yard Touchdown-Run and then forced and recovered an Arkansas-Rommel on their own 7-Yard line with just over a minute to play the first meeting between these two programs since 1998.

Losers

Clemson

New week, new low for a discouraged program. After losing no. 19 Georgia Tech last Saturday, Clemson turned the ball twice and sputtered in third place in a loss of 34-21 against Syracuse that the Tigers dropped to 1-3 for the first time since 2004 when Dabo Swinney was as a recipient coach in his second season. This is clearly a lost year in the midst of a larger, more disturbing decline that dates from 2021, when Clemson started a piece of five seasons in a row with at least three losses. In addition to an unforeseen change, the Tigers are losing more than four games for the first time since 2010 for the first time since 2010. Unnecessary to say that this team does not do the play -off.

Luke Fickell

The believers in Camp Randall Stadium has clear enough, Serenades van Wisconsins that third-year coach have showered with CHants of Fire Fickell while the badgers took a 20-0 deficit in the peace of a possible loss of 27-10 to Maryland. The score accurately reflects the dominance of Terrapins: Malik Washington threw 265 meters and had three scores in his Big Ten debut, while the Terrapins recorded six bags, Wisconsin kept up to 1.5 yards per Carry and blocked a field goal and a point. With five ranked teams that are still in Big Ten Play, the chance that Fickell can lead the badgers to six victories and buy more time.

North Carolina

Central Florida scored on four of the first five assets and defeated North Carolina with 34-9 to break the Tar Heels Two-game winning streak. This drops UNC to 2-2 in coach Bill Belichick's first season, with the two losses that come against TCU and UCF with a combined 82-23 score. While UNC was on the right track against Charlotte and Richmond, the performance in these matchups with Power Four Competition paints the Tar Heels as one of the worst teams in the ACC and is running a long -awaited match against Clemson in the beginning of October in one of the most sad couples of the regular season.