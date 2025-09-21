India beats Pakistan Scorecard, Cricket News, Video, Highlights, Abhishek Sharma, results

Opener Abhishek Sharma hit a blazing 74 when India defeated Pakistan by six wickets and refused to shake hands with their opponents in the Super Four Clash of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

India chased 172 for the victory and rode an opening standard of 105 run between the left -handed Abishek and Shubman Gill, who made 47, to achieve their goal with seven balls saving in Dubai.

In the match of the regional tournament, the rivals came high with tensions after India Pakistan had made it angry by also refusing to shake hands when the couple met in the group stage.

Tempers flared on the field when Gill and Shaheen Afridi simmered to simmer after the batter hit the pace Bowler for a border.

Both Abhishek and Gill came roaring with a flurry of boundaries to unleash the Pakistan attack while ran to 101-0 in 9 overs.

Abhishek and Haris Rauf stopped the herb with a fiery exchange.

Today was fairly simple, the way they came to us for no reason, I didn't like it at all, ABHISHEK said after he was appointed player of the game.

That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver the team.

Medium-Pace Bowler Faheen Ashraf Bowlen Gill, and Rauf in the following skipper Suryakumar Yadav for a duck to check Indias Surge.

Abhishek fell on Abrar Ahmed Been Spin after his 35-ball Blitz peppered with six four and five sixes.

Rauf took another wicket, but Tilak Varma, with his unbeaten 30 out of 19 balls, the team sent home from a six and a four.

The Indian batters quickly left the field while Pakistan players shake hands together.

We still have to play a perfect game, but we are coming, said Pakistan Captain Salman Agha.

A great game, but in the powerplay (first six overs) they took the game away from us.

During the press conference after the match, Yadav stated that competitions in India-Pakistan were no longer rivalry due to the recent one-sided results. India has defeated Pakistan in seven consecutive matches in Human Internationals since their earlier loss for them in the Asia Cup in 2022 in Dubai.

I would like to say one thing about this question. I think you should stop asking this question about rivalry, Yadav said.

I think, if two teams play 15-20 games and if it is 7-7 or 8-7, it is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1 …

I don't know what the statistics are, but this is no longer a rivalry.

Referees mediate between India's players Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Pakistani players. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri Source: AP

India won the Worp and Field first, but Pakistan came out as Sahaibzada Farhan, who hit 58, and Saim Ayub, who made 21, set up 72 points for the second Wicket to help their team reach 5-171.

Fakhar Zaman opened with Farhan and started aggressively in his nine-ball 15 before he was caught.

Farhan stopped the lead when he hit five and three sixes in his 45-ball knock when he reached his fifty with a six and celebrated by using his bat to undergo a gun.

India hit back with three wickets, including Farhan who was fired by medium-sized Bowler Shivam Dube, while Pakistan slid to 4-115.

Mohammad Nawaz made 21 before he was finished.

Agha, on 17, and Faheem Ashraf, with 20 out of eight balls, 22 struck between them to stimulate the total.

Dube stood out with figures of 2-33, but Indian field players had to forget a day when they dropped four catches.

India defeated Pakistan in their group match, which was the first cricket collision between the rival countries, because a four -day cross -border conflict killed more than 70 people in May.

Andy Pycroft turned out to be a match referee for the Super Four match, despite Pakistan, a protest at the International Cricket Council, claiming that the Zimbabwean Agha had told not to approach Suryakumar for a handshake.

The Pakistan Cricket Board demanded that Pycroftt was removed from their matches and threatened to withdraw from the eight-team T20 competition.

Due to loaded political ties, nuclear armed neighbors India and Pakistan come together at neutral locations during multi -part tournaments.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in the Super Four. The top two will go to the final on September 28.