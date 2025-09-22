Sports
Updated coaches -survey, AP Top 25 in Big ten
Biff Poggi on Michigan's football responds to missing Sherrone Moore
Acting Michigan coach Biff Poggi spoke about the team and felt the absence of suspended coach Sherrone Moore and how they played for him, September 13, 2025.
Week 4 of the Football season college contained some remarkable rivalry games, including some in The Big Ten.
The tent competition in the Big ten contained two of the ranked teams of the conference that have ambitions for college Football Playoff: No. 8 Illinois bee No. 17 Indiana. De Hoosiers made a statement at home against the Illini, while Fernando Mendoza threw five touchdowns to lead the team of Curt Cignetti to a dominant 63-10 victory.
Stick to rivalry games, No. 5 Oregon Beat former PAC-12-Rival Oregon State 41-7 Behind an explosive game from Quarterback Dante Moore. The DuckWho will travel to Happy Valley next week to prevent Penn State for a top-five-rank-arranged matchup, kept the Beavers up to only 147 in total, of which 67 came to the ground.
Bryce Underwood and no. 20 Michigan went to Lincoln, Nebraska and walked away with a narrow 30-27 victory Dylan Raiola and Nebraska. The victory for the Wolverines pushed their record to 2-0 below Interim coach Biff Poggi, who stood for suspended coach Sherrone Moore.
Elsewhere, Luke Fickell And Wisconsin The battle went on while the badgers dropped their first Big ten opener to Maryland 27-10 In Camp Randall Stadium. The loss of the Duipins The first time marked in the program history that the badgers lost from Maryland.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Each of the top two of the Big Ranked Teams, Ohio State And Penn Statewe were goodbye last week, also UCLA, who fired Deshaun Foster Wek 4 start with a 0-3 record with Nico Iamaleava.
Here is a look at how those games are reflected in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 of week 5 in the US LBM coaches:
Ranking of Football College after week 4
Big ten teams are bold. First place vote in brackets.
- Ohio State (61)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU
- Oregon (1)
- Miami (1)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahola
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Our Lady
- USC
- Illinois
- Byu
- TCU
Others receive voices: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32;Washington 19;Marine 17;Maryland 10;Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; Unlv 3; Tulane 3;Nebraska 3;North -Texas 2;Iowa 1.
AP Top 25
- Ohio State (52)
- Miami (7)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Our Lady
- Illinois
- TCU
- Byu
Others receive voices: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; Unlv 3; UCF 3; North -Texas 2.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/2025/09/21/college-rankings-football-top-25-ap-coaches-poll-big-ten-week-4/86209685007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Senior Olympians proudly wear silver
- Measles vaccine coverage remains low after the outbreak in central Ohio
- The official public press on the visit of Xi Jinping in Oughoure land
- How the assault against the American wind industry threatens jobs and power for nearly 5 million houses | US News
- Ice Hockey opens Thursday 2025-26 season
- PM Modi to report 3 new trains, including Vande Bharat Express
- Imran Khan says the sentences are pre-written, swear to face
- Larry Ellison is a ghost president of Donald Trumps America
- The first immigrants are in England's 'One in, One Out' Trading | British news
- Herentennis starts the autumn season on Ita Regional Championships
- The night hosts react to Jimmy Kimmel's return
- What is a super typhoon? #TyphoonRagasa #Taiwan #BBCNews