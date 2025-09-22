Sports
Field Hockey Ties Program Record with eight goals in 8-0 win over Stonehill
Sophia Clark Had two early chances to place the bears in the front in the first two minutes, but both shots were turned aside by Stonehill -goalkeeper Isabelle Morton.
De Beren stepped on the board 6:17 in the game as Sadie Schultz scored her first career goal of an assist from Alexandra Madrid. Brown extended his lead to 2-0 then Lexi Pellegrino yielded her first goal of the match at 13:21, her goal was also assisted by Madrid.Brown checked the pace in the opening for 15 minutes with seven shots, they held Stonehill without a shot.
The second goal of Pellegrino of the match came 5:38 in the second quarter, her 29th career goal brought her in fourth place in program history. Pellegrino added her third goal of the game 12:29 to the second quarter, she became the fourth player in program history to count 30 goals. Pellegrino finished with three goals and gave her four in the last three games, she is now also seventh in program history with 65 career points.
De Beren took a 4-0 lead in the break, they shot Stonehill 12-1 in the first half, Ellie Parker Made a storage in the opening for 30 minutes.
De Beren continued where they had gone and scored three goals in the first 7:53 of the second half. Sophia Clark's First career goal opened the second half, Mia Karine Myklebust found the back of the net for the second time this season, and Juliette Meijaard Completed the third quarter scoring with her first goal of the season.
De Beren generated five channel angle opportunities in the third, which led to the purpose of MyKlebust. The bears shoot the Skyhawks 10-0 in the third quarter. Brown's eighth and ultimate goal came from Kate SevenHer second of the season. Siedem's goal was assisted by Estelle Ballet.
Brown launched a season -high 27 shots and a season -high 16 on goal. One shot from Stonehill on Doel was the lowest for a brown opponent this season.
The 23 points of Brown were the most because they had 23 in a 7-2 victory over Georgetown (October 22, 2023), the seven assists of the Bears are also the most since their victory over Georgetown in 2023.
Brown let 12 players earn a point when Pellegrino was at the forefront of six. The six points of Pellegrino were the most since teammate Kiesten Smith Vijf in Brown's 8-1 victory over Dartmouth (October 4, 2024).
The Shutout for Brown was also the second in three games at Goldberger Family Field this season.
De Beren are back in action on Friday 26 September when they travel to Columbia at 3 p.m.
