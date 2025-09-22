



Ahmad Hardy had 138 Yards Hasten and a Touchdown, Beau Pribula led No. 23 Missouri Downfield for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 29-20 on Saturday evening. Pribula threw 171 meters with a touchdown pass, and Jamal Roberts had his own touchdown with 9:32 to give the Tigers the lead, so that they eventually helped their 14th consecutive victory. Lanorris sellers had passed 302 Yards and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks South Carolina went twice and out of the play, giving the Missouri Ground game the chance to close the victory. The Tigers ended with 285 Yards. South Carolina had min-9 on the floor. The Tigers first struck their third full-field mars of the season with a 99-Yard Drive before sellers answered a 49-Yard Touchdown-throw on VanDrevius Jacobs to give the GameCocks a 7-6 lead. Sellers hit Brian Rowe Jr. With his second touchdown throw later in half and South Carolina led 14-12 during the break. Hardy wore the Tigers in the second half. The highlight may have been his TD-Run, when it seemed as if he was on the line of scrimmage, spun the stack and scored to give Missouri an 18-16 lead. But it always felt as if the game was intended to be decided in the fourth quarter, just like last November, when sellers slaughtered a 353-Yard, five-touchdown version by collecting the GameCocks for a 34-30 victory in the Palmetto State. This time, South Carolina was recovered when Pribula led the Tigers down in the fourth quarter. And after Hardy had checked out for a breathing break, Roberts had a sprint of 16 meters to the pylon for a touchdown; Pribula added the 2-point conversion to give Missouri a 26-20 lead with 9:36. Then it was the Tigers defense that came up, so South Carolina was forced into a few three-and-outs before Robert Meyer kicked a 40-Yard field goal with 1:34 on the clock. Next South Carolina will play Kentucky next Saturday. Missouri plays Umass the same day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2025/09/20/football-falls-to-missouri-on-saturday-night/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos