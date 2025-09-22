Macaos concession holders have promised US $ 30 million for the national games

The six gaming concession holders from Macao have agreed to contribute a combined 240 million Patacas (US $ 30 million) to support the coming national games, para games and special Olympic Games. That is according to one report By casino industry news outlet in Asian Gaming, with reference to events organizers. Every operator Galaxy, Sands China, Wynn, MGM, Melco and SJM has committed 40 million Patacas (US $ 5 million) to the organizing committee. They also make their locations available for the staging of competitions. Galaxy Arena organizes table tennis, while the outdoor lawn in Wynn Palaces South Gate will be used for 33 basketball. Studio City Arena organizes the men under the 18 five-a-side basketball tournament, and the Venetian arena has been set to organize senior volleyball of ladies. [See more: Heres how Macaos athletes are preparing for the National Games of China] The contributions of the concessionaires are part of their obligation based on their current contracts with the government to invest around 130 billion Patacas (US $ 16.2 billion) in non-gaming companies during the 10-year term of their respective licenses. The 15th national competitions start November 9 and run until November 21, with events that take place in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The 12th national competitions for people with disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games start on December 8, which also take place in the GBA. [See more: National Games-linked consumption drive kicks off in Macao] Macao will organize a total of five events: Table tennis, 33 basketball, 55 basketball (category men under 18), volleyball (senior category womens) and karate. It will also organize two badminton events for the national games for people with disabilities and the national special Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Macao atlets are expected to participate in 19 competitive and 12 massive participation events at the National Games. Tickets for events in all competition zones are sold in phases and batches according to the competition schedule. You can buy tickets for the national games here and tickets for the national games for people with disabilities and national special Olympic Games here.

