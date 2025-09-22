Cricket caught in rhetoric





[Bottom] Captain Salman Agha (L) and the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav watch during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 International Cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. [Top] India's Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha from Pakistan during the Muntworp. Photo: AFP/Reuters >>>







A simple gesture of formality can be made up in a storm, and India captain Suryakumar Yadav teaches that lesson in the hard way in the current Asia cup. Since Eternal Rivals India and Pakistan are set to a rematch after a week in their first Super Four arms, which should be about the talk points related to strengths and weaknesses and important matchups is hijacked instead of the nagging question: will again refuse India to Shake and, in the broad spectrum. For all the latest news, follow the Google News channel of the Daily Star. The external sound after the group game of the two teams has become so overwhelming that Yadav admits that he wants to eliminate his phone to get some rest. However, it is apparently not an option, because he has to attend official assignments between games where the Pakistan-related questions find little to do with cricket alternators find their way to the room. The non-hands shake Saga has become so sensitive that even former India captains are careful. Sunil Gavaskar, when he was asked during the Afghanistanri Lanka match on Thursday, completely avoided: “Look, every comment about this is now risky.” Sourv Ganguly's reaction was also significant. Although he made it clear that he did not approve the move, he stopped in criticism: “The team did what they thought was the best. I have no comments on this.” Cricket and politics remain entangled as stubborn weeds, and it is cricket that loses the most. Ganguly added a memory that reached much further than the border countries: “This [mixing of politics with sport] Should not happen, other sports don't see it that much, but in cricket it happens more. “ In their previous meeting, the Golf in the class was clear, which continued the trend in recent years; The rivalry felt far from fierce, because India Pakistan surpassed a stunning margin of seven Wicket. A supporter of Bangladesh recently noted: “Tickets for the Indiapakistan match are still available on a large scale, but tickets for Bangladeshsri Lanka [match yesterday] Already sold out. “ During the rivalry, the India skipper himself wiped it off with almost theatrical dismissal. “I don't know what rivalry you are talking about,” Yadav said in yesterday's pre-match Perser. Hot-favorite Vavourites India hardly broke sweat in their previous game. Jasprit Bumrah was equipped against Omanprit, part-timers bent, Yadav refused to Save-Bijna a glorified practice match. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been put into the Super Four under pressure; Their batting unit under control, and proudly dented by defeat against India. Apart from the nets on the ICC Academy, fans surround their bus offer advice. Shaheen Afridi and others walk inside with heads down and ears closed, with or without headphones. However, another defeat could change those words from mutter to roar. The non-hands shake fiasco itself dragged straight into the last group match of Pakistan, against hosts UAE. They even threatened a boycott unless Match referee Andy Pycroft was removed. The competition started an hour late – an unprecedented event, given the context. And resuming their attitude, the men in Green continued with the Boycott's press conference yesterday. In the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight it is therefore still to see whether Cricket can express its typical glorious nature on one of the biggest stages, or whether every ball should bear the weight of unwanted, unspoken agendas.

