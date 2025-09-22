Sports
College Football Week 4 winners and losers: Lubbock or let it leave
On a long enough timeline, the earth will turn into dust, the oceans will look away and Texas tech tech! Become a physical football team.
Seeing how the number 17 Red Raiders pushed around no. 16 Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, no other conclusion seemed possible. Texas Tech bully the UTES for 60 minutes in a turnover-happily match in which the Red Raiders Utah 484263 selected using them Back -up Quarterback. What would air attack faithful Mike Leachte architect of the last golden ages of Texas Tech?
The Zoute Red Raiders of coach Joey McGuire will hope the polls on Sunday in the hope that your team will hope again after another rainy Saturday throughout the country. Here is a look at the winners and losers of week 4.
Just like every university football conference nowadays, the American is a poorly fitting competition of teams with only thin historical connections. This year, however, a common thread wins the teams of the conference against long chances. On Friday, Tulsa has scored his first victory over Oklahoma State since 1998 and the fading cowboys fell to return to .500. On Saturday Memphis joined the party and he died Arkansas 3231 to encourage the Playoff race of the College Football. Of course Tulane poorly lost to Ole Miss, but the competition that dictates the group of five conversations after a year's dominance of Mountain West is still a Net W.
Throw something Animal collectiveGrandma and Agpayou want to sit down for this. The generation of leaders who adopted head coaching courts in the 2000s have been on fumes for a few years now and received some of the most sobering exposure to date this weekend. Clemson -Coach Dabo Swinney saw Syracuse's Fran Brown -Runcirkels around him in the 3421 victory of Orange. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy looked impotent in the loss of his team against the Golden Hurricane, and Kyle Wheatingham of the Utes could not win the kind of man-ball-chess competition on which he built his name. CJ Spiller, Zac Robinson and Brian Johnson do not walk through that door.
Philosopher Adam Smith would be proud of the make-over of the Red Raiders out of season, which is a few undefeated weeks away from causing a kind of joint sec-big ten drift shower. An influx of zero cash from oil-and-gas baron Cody Campbella Leach-time-back Guardexas Tech that is reportedly spent in the vicinity of $ 28 million To bring West -Texas a winner. On Saturday, Red Raider donors such as Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked at transfers, including broad recipient Reginald Virgil (late from Miami-Ohio) and Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (Virginia) in a program-worthy victory. The invisible hand is visible in Lubbock and is spectacular.
North Carolina recovered fairly well after he was crossed by TCU to start his season, and dominated Charlotte and Richmond in back-to-back weeks. How would the Tar Heels do it against a power four opponent in UCF on Saturday? The answer was quite bad, when the knights jumped to a 203 lead and the Quarterback Gio Lopez of North Carolina beat the game. On the one hand, the Tar Heels Canto a degree degreafford to be patient with this experiment. On the other hand, can the 73-year-old Belichick?
If you wrote Michigan from the national conversation after losing it for Oklahoma two weeks ago, you made a serious mistake. The Wolverines went to Nebraska and took a much improved Cornhuskers team 3027, and received a vintage modern-michigan version on the floor (they hit Nebraska 28643). However, it was the game of Quarterback Bryce Underwood that lifted eyebrows. The numbers may not fly off the page, but this is a star in the makingA filthy touchdown run of 37 meters You must tell everything you need to know about what the Wolverine-Industrial Complex Open the large collective wallet.
Some programs step on their own toes with poor coaching recruitments; Uab amputed his own foot. The blazers rented ex-NFL Quarterback Trent Dilfer two years after the surprise pension of coach Bill Clark due to health problems, and they have been paying the prize since. All ailments of the Dilfer era came to a head on Saturday: UAB lost 5624 to no. 15 Tennessee and seemed to make his kicker cheap in a competition where Dilfer took photos on the sidelines With his phone (for defense he explained Postgame that the photos were for his pregnant daughter). It was unrealistic to expect that the blazers will compete with the volunteers, but an optical perfect storm underlined the need of UAB to a paradigm shift.
The Dominance of Maryland in September is one of the most sustainable running jokes in the University Football, you could have used it as an Internet-Savvy Undergrad in 2013, 2019 and 2025. What Terrapins in '25 have that they will not have it before is a competent Quarterback in Malik Washington. Homegrown (he comes from the outskirts of Baltimore of Glen Burnie) Signal-caller Washington completed just over half of his passes on Saturday, but he threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Another difference with the past years: this Maryland team is blessed with a navigable October (Washington at home, the Cornhuskers at home, UCLA).
Every time an old rivalry at the University Football goes on a break, a mascot takes a tear. The Saturday match between SMU and TCU was another quality victory for a Horned Frogs team that would soon have to crack the top 25. It was a frustrating loss for a Mustangs team that would repeat his shocking breakthrough of 2024 unlikely. But more than that, it represented for the near future of an 110-year-old series. Smu and TCU administration, let's get together and keep this regional feud about a return in 2035 for the centenary of one of the Best games of the 1930s?
To win the Heisman TrophySso than any other trophy in Sportsyou needs one story. The current clubhouse leader of the Football Institute In the narrative ball is Sooners Quarterback John Mate, who misses overwhelming figures, but has yielded the kind of brute-force big game competence that tends to impress voters. On Saturday he looked the role of an early Heisman favorite in Shepherding No. 11 Oklahoma past no. 22 Auburnthrowing for 271 Yards and his team leading with 29 Yards. The 10 pockets of his defense have undoubtedly helped him, but so far, everything he can do to keep the chair warm for a real Heisman leader perhaps a future version of himself if he can thrive in three weeks against no. 8 Texas.
It was far from the worst broadcast television-flub of the week, but NBC scored a meaningful goal while the afternoon changed to the evening on Saturday. Leave in no. 24 Notre Dame's delayed 5630 Blowout victory on Purdue, the network seemed frustrating to move to the much hyped match of No. 9 Illinois against No. 19 Indiana. Jack Donaghy And the company finally gave up just before the kick -off, making the best match of the week in the University Football almost no structure and all three of the most important fan bases of the Hoosier State confuse. The episode was finally small, but indicative of the self-destructive faith of the sport to major brands with Capital-B. When in doubt, suggest the match between top 25 teams; Always postpone the game between Top-25 teams.
