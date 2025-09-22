WA is painfully short -flooded in the seasonal opening match against Queensland on Allan Border Field.

The visitors could not respond to a strong start of the meeting, because rising star Hugh Weibgen Queensland helped to maintain his undefeated start of the season.

Joel Curtis hit 116 out of 108 balls and Sam Whiteman added 83 while WA placed a formidable 9-321 on Sunday.

In response, the bulls dropped to 4-38 before Weibgen (115No of 94 balls) produced a masterful knock to bring his team to victory with only five balls.

Jack Wildermuth (74 out of 49 balls) and Michael Neser (41 out of 23) also produced important punches in the remarkable Run -stress.

Weibgen, who only played his second list, was the ultimate hero, the 20-year-old cracking nine and five sixes in an unforgettable innings.

Wildermuth provided many fireworks with five four and six sixes, while Neser (three four, three sixes) produced a handy late cameo to ensure that the required running speed remained under control.

Appropriate, Weibgen Australia's victor Onder-19-World Cup captain Last year, the winning runs reached when he cracked a Matt Kelly Full Toss for four.

WA seemed to be in an unbeatable position after the top order of Queensland.

Dangerman Marnus Labuschagne, who placed 130 earlier this week in the victory of the Bulls over Victoria, was out for two out of 19 balls.

Jack Clayton (5), Matthew Renshaw (5) and Jimmy Peirson (18) were also part of the collapse of the highest order.

Weibgen walked to the fold with the scoreboard that read 4-38 in the 13th.

He was dropped by Sam Fanning at 109, with Queensland still needed 11 runs for the victory, and the Miss turned out to be expensive.

Earlier, Darrd-Gamer Curtis hit 12 fours and four sixes during his sparkling knock, combined with Whiteman for a 124-run third-wicket partnership for WA.

Curtis yielded his first one-day Cup century by hooking Neser (1-62) for six.

Something special would be needed to remove Curtis, and Mitch Swepson was obliged with a spectacular catch with one hand in the middle of running with the flight of the ball.

Cameron Bancroft's search for runs in the early season was unfulfilled, with the former test opener for 12 when he deteriorated Tom Streaker.

Leg spinner Swepson Snared 4-52 and stretcher threw in with 3-65, but it was Weibgen's heroism with the bat that threw tongues.

Joel Paris (3-40) led the way for WA with the ball, while Bryce Jackson (2-71) and Liam Haskett (2-72) also took several wickets.

Curtis said he was happy to get the best out of his chance at the top of the order.

It was nice to get a few points, he said.

It was good to get a chance at the top of the order.

In one -day cricket I think it's the best place to hit.

We had a tour of Darwin for T20 that helped with that, and I started well with a few pre-season matches.

WA will now travel to Adelaide, for a collision with South Australia in Karen Rolon Oval on Wednesday.