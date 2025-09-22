Sports
Wa Val to Queensland in final-over thriller
WA is painfully short -flooded in the seasonal opening match against Queensland on Allan Border Field.
The visitors could not respond to a strong start of the meeting, because rising star Hugh Weibgen Queensland helped to maintain his undefeated start of the season.
Joel Curtis hit 116 out of 108 balls and Sam Whiteman added 83 while WA placed a formidable 9-321 on Sunday.
In response, the bulls dropped to 4-38 before Weibgen (115No of 94 balls) produced a masterful knock to bring his team to victory with only five balls.
Jack Wildermuth (74 out of 49 balls) and Michael Neser (41 out of 23) also produced important punches in the remarkable Run -stress.
Weibgen, who only played his second list, was the ultimate hero, the 20-year-old cracking nine and five sixes in an unforgettable innings.
Wildermuth provided many fireworks with five four and six sixes, while Neser (three four, three sixes) produced a handy late cameo to ensure that the required running speed remained under control.
Appropriate, Weibgen Australia's victor Onder-19-World Cup captain Last year, the winning runs reached when he cracked a Matt Kelly Full Toss for four.
WA seemed to be in an unbeatable position after the top order of Queensland.
Dangerman Marnus Labuschagne, who placed 130 earlier this week in the victory of the Bulls over Victoria, was out for two out of 19 balls.
Jack Clayton (5), Matthew Renshaw (5) and Jimmy Peirson (18) were also part of the collapse of the highest order.
Weibgen walked to the fold with the scoreboard that read 4-38 in the 13th.
He was dropped by Sam Fanning at 109, with Queensland still needed 11 runs for the victory, and the Miss turned out to be expensive.
Earlier, Darrd-Gamer Curtis hit 12 fours and four sixes during his sparkling knock, combined with Whiteman for a 124-run third-wicket partnership for WA.
Curtis yielded his first one-day Cup century by hooking Neser (1-62) for six.
Something special would be needed to remove Curtis, and Mitch Swepson was obliged with a spectacular catch with one hand in the middle of running with the flight of the ball.
Cameron Bancroft's search for runs in the early season was unfulfilled, with the former test opener for 12 when he deteriorated Tom Streaker.
Leg spinner Swepson Snared 4-52 and stretcher threw in with 3-65, but it was Weibgen's heroism with the bat that threw tongues.
Joel Paris (3-40) led the way for WA with the ball, while Bryce Jackson (2-71) and Liam Haskett (2-72) also took several wickets.
Curtis said he was happy to get the best out of his chance at the top of the order.
It was nice to get a few points, he said.
It was good to get a chance at the top of the order.
In one -day cricket I think it's the best place to hit.
We had a tour of Darwin for T20 that helped with that, and I started well with a few pre-season matches.
WA will now travel to Adelaide, for a collision with South Australia in Karen Rolon Oval on Wednesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wacricket.com.au/news/4367087/wa-fall-to-queensland-in-final-over-thriller
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chief actor: Donald prevails over the UN speech – the head of the free world, or leader of the memes?
- CFPB puts an early stop on the surveillance of Apple and the American bank
- Live: Yorkshire Men v Durham, Rothesay CC, day one
- Adjust vaping with fatal habits in mind – Harvard Gazette
- Roya News | Joint declaration by Arab and Muslim leaders after meeting Trump
- YouTube Content Creators donated 22 billion won to the UK economy in 2024.
- The displacement raised tens of thousands of earthquakes
- ITTF Tribunal Full decision confirms the legitimacy of the annual general meeting and presidential elections
- PM Modi asks the best bureaucrats to solve the problems that afflict the Infra projects, not to wait for the exam to its level | India News
- Donald Trump Trump slaps ABC for Jimmy Kimmel Return
- Ladies hockey starts 2025-26 Campaign Hosting Post University
- Trump admin connects autism use of acetaminophen during pregnancy