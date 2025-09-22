Roger Federer is a busy man at the Laver Cup.

He is the founder of the event, the man who, ten years ago in a taxi in China, his old agent, Tony Godsick, told that he wanted to do something to honor Rod Laver and his generation of great ones. It wasn't long before they mapped an event that a version of the Ryder Cup for tennis wanted to be.

He played in the event for a number of years and now splits his time to supervise the operation, recruiting, managing and his wisdom to players to players and entertaining sponsors and celebrities, including Stephen Curry on Saturday evening.

He also looked at a ton tennis when Team World de Laver Cup lived back from Team Europe and defeated 15-9 on the power of Taylor Fritzs Straight Sets victories over Alexander Zverev in the last game.

Everyone who suggests Federer to his loyalists, the largest player of the modern era, even if Novak Djokovic won himself more with Masters of the Universe in a luxury suite high above the court would unfortunately be fermented.

In the Chase Center this week, Federer probably spent more time on the court watching matches than he has somewhere else. He was there almost the entire day, during the afternoon and evening, and for a large part of the sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

This is retiring Federers Third Laver Cup. In the beginning he was not sure how much tennis he had to see or how much he would like to view.

I think I can do what I want, he said while he was between Alex de Minaur and Jakub Menk during the Sunday game. I just started to realize that all these young players, many of them, such as Menk or (Joao) Fonseca, I have never seen them playing in my life before. I also want to show them that I am really here and that I take care of them so that they can go home and say: Roger actually saw me play.

Federer said that he vividly remembers how important it was for him to show a great thing from the past that he was playing.

It was that one thing in life almost during my career that made me nervous, he said.

In the beginning his parents who looked nervous made him, then friends. And then they were legends, or really famous people, or people he admired in sport.

So I just feel a bit of duty and respect for the players to be there, and I enjoy it, he said.

Like everyone else, Federer was blown away by a ridiculous Drop -shot Carlos Alcaraz Hit during the previous game. After the game, Hed went into the player in the player to talk about it with Alcaraz while he cooled down.

Alcaraz had drawn the rarest tricks from the tricks A drop-shot volley winner when a player was already on the net.

He comes up with the idea that I am going to make a drop -shot when the other man is actually six feet away from me, Federer said, shaking his head. That kind of self -confidence and inspiration is what I naturally admire with Carlos, that he is able to take pictures on so many, many other players who would never dare to do, because they know that they might look crazy or whatever. But he doesn't give that fact.

So what does Federer look when he looks at tennis? What does he think about?

Sometimes I see it as I would play, he said. Or sometimes I would see how I would play against these players. And some of them I played against.

He beat the Minaur to win his last title in Basel. He played Zverev and Fritz, in total about half of the players who participated in the Laver Cup.

Sometimes I really look from the perspective of just a fan and I am just and nervous and caring for the player or the event, he said. So I'm really going to phase.

During this moment, early in the second set of the Menk-De Minaur competition, Federer was very much in the former player mode. Menk had just left the court after losing the first set. Now he was back and served.

I love seeing him trying to find out, he said.

Menk double errors.

Why does it happen? You know, it shouldn't happen, this is the last thing you want to happen, right? So he had almost five minutes to think about it and not to let it happen.

Now he is in the minaur's head.

This is exactly what we wanted, he says, places himself in the brain of Aussies. He actually broke his own rhythm. So demon (the minaurians nickname) is now very enthusiastic at the moment.

But then Menk recovers and makes a few firm strokes to win a point after missing his first serve.

It's these little things that are how you may lose a match, he says. Because it is like now that you have become Double Fault, the first serve missed. His second serve, Love-15. If Demon touches a better passing shot, or something goes up 30 love, Menk cannot recover. Break of serve, and he wins 6-3, 6-4, instead of one-all, two-all and eventually breaking, then it breaks, right?

These are the little things like the junior or the rookie that still has to learn, he says. Everyone focuses on the 30-all point at 4-4. Federer is too. But he is all obsessed with the small moments that nobody will ever talk about.

Menk goes up 30-15.

This is already a kind of medium important point, he says. You don't want 30-all, let's just keep rolling here. So you have to have the most extreme focus here in my mind. The chances of winning the game at 40-15 are completely different than with 30-all.

The minaur touches a slice of forehand. It forced Menk to make a difficult shot. He does that, but Federer still likes the piece. Forced the 20-year-old to make something happen and give him the chance to miss.

He thinks the minaur might think he should have done more, especially after Menk got a bait.

These incredible details are those who really interest me when I see a young player playing, he says. And then to see him today and then see him in two years. You know how much he has improved.

Above 40-15 Menk goes for a big second serve and double errors. Good, says Federer. He is loose and takes his hand from the brake. He serves and volleys at the next point and holds his serve.

So now he is nice, ok great, I got a lot of information, this eventually became a really good game for me to overcome the Wiebel in the beginning and to try a few things at the end.

That said, he is very impressed by the Minaur. He saw him for the last time in Wimbledon against Djokovic. He thinks he has made major improvements since then. More variation. A little stronger. The Minaur waves an inside Forehand that breaks the sidelines. That is not a shot that he used to see when he played the minaur, Federer said.

He heard the chat about the court being a bit slow. Check balls with top spider instead of sliding through the field, while slices stay low.

Novak has always fooled it, as this court was built for Roger, he remembers with a smile.

Maybe they will accelerate a bit next year, put less sand in the paint. But the surface also provides more of a chess match, while many courses play like ice rinks.

His eyes float to the banks. It is a moment when he thinks that team of Europe might have to lift Menk and try to give him a little more faith, to give him the feeling that they want this victory desperate and that they believe he can do it.

He remembers the first Laver Cup and looked at the American Sam Querry, John Isner and Jack Sock who struck it as if it were a university match, while Team Europe was a lot modest. Team World was outgunned. It was their best chance.

The energy was insane of them, he said. I was watching there and like, wow. I mean, the creativity and pleasure they had. Sometimes I wish I was sitting on the other couch.

At this point the minaur is on the couch, surrounded by his teammates.

It should also be careful that when he gets five opinions, as you should do and you just achieved the last two points, he says.

Then it's back in the Minauris's head. I can only do so much about that, he says.

At the same time, he likes the dynamics. He wants the players to learn from each other. There is no other time in the year in which players from other countries can ask each other how they can play against opponents in an organic way. There is always a lead. How many players want to share?

Here you get a free pass, here are your teammates, such as what think, the next time I play against Sinner, how do you think I have to play? So here you can ask every question, you will probably get the full answer.

Hed Loog if he said there was no part of him that still wanted him to be on that bank now.

Only that afternoon, while sock and the minaur walked outside, did he have the itch.

I thought to myself, it would be cool to walk away now and play a game, Federer said.

He knows he can't do it, not with this crew. It's their turn. And he has another job to do.

I can be here and support them, you know, he says. It's fun too. It's a good role.

