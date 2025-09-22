



Next game: At James Madison 26-9-2025 | 5 pm September 26 (Fri) / 5 pm bee James Madison History Farmville, from. Channy Johnson Scored for a second consecutive game, and Longwood Field Hockey was against William & Mary with 1-0 on Senior Day on Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field. Johnson hit her goal to home as part of a Longwood-gain, and the defense of Lancer (2-6) did his work to keep the result. Score: 1 2 3 4 final

W&M 0 0 0 0 0 0

L 0 0 1 0 1 How it happened: The two teams beat the game until the first quarter, but Longwood found his rhythm in the second. The Lancers tore seven shots in the quarter and also earned five penalty corners, but the opportunities refused to go home. Longwood remained in the attack mode after the break and it finally brought off its fruit. Maria Popes A ball slipped through several defenders Hailey Flick Who played it to Johnson from Point Blank Range. Johnson struck it at home in the 34one Minute for the 1-0 lead. It was her fourth goal of the season and third in the past two games. William & Mary (1-5) grabbed the pace afterwards, but the Lancer defense woke three penalty corners in the quarter and one early in the fourth to keep the visitors to the scoreboard. Sophie Mooldijk Made four Saves to win the victory for Longwood in the cage, while Alexandra took the Jesus the loss despite eight saves for William & Mary. What they said: “Today was a great team win,” said Longwood -Hoofdcoach Miranda Rigg . “I was really proud of the connections in our attack and that we could get more shots. We were also more structured helping defensively. It was great to finally reward ourselves and end up with a victory.” Additional comments: Longwood Outshot William & Mary 16-9

The Lancers had 10 corners to five for William & Mary

The assist for Hailey Flick was the first of her young career Following: Longwood plays on Friday in James Madison to dive back in Mac Play. First Push is set at 5 pm and the competition is broadcast on ESPN+. #Gowood #hopopowe

