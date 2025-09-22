Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) Abhishek Sharma hit five Sixes in a 39-ball 74 when India Pakistan defeated six wickets in Super Four Cricket in the Asia Cup on Sunday, with no hands presses before or after the match between the Aarts women.

India is the designated host of the Eight-Nation Asia CupBut the Twenty20 tournament is played in the United Arab Emirates because the cricket teams of India and Pakistan do not play on each other's territory.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has said earlier that the Indian team was tailored to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistani players.

Sharmas Half century including a six of the first ball led Indias a successful chase when Vice-Captain Shubman Gill hit 47 runs of 28 balls. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson then helped to complete the chase when India scored 174-4 in 18.5 overs.

Pakistan previously scored 171-5 in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was at the forefront of 58 out of 45 before the innings momentum lost in the middle of the middle.

Faheem Ashrafs 20 Not Out helped Pakistan to end up with a par score, but it soon didn't seem enough when Sharma went on the attack.

It was the second meeting in this Asia cup between the two teams that India Pakistan had defeated in group A a week ago by seven wickets.

Handshake

There was no handshake between Yadav and Pakistan Captain Salman Agha for the Sunday game. India won the pitch and chose to bowl.

Pakistans Midweek match against the United Arab Emirates was delayed for an hour in the Fall -Out about Indian players who refused to shake hands with Pakistan players at the Worp and after their group match on September 14. Pakistan continued playing the VAE after claiming the match reference Andy Pycroft had apologized for miscommunication in the game against India. Pycroft was again the ICCS -appointed match referee for Sunday Super 4 match.

The group game was the first between the cricket teams of India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack in AprilWhen Schutters opened the fire in a group of tourists in Kashmir controlled by India.

Pakistan loses momentum

Fakhar Zaman moved back to the opening place and scored 15 of nine balls before he was judged behind the rear Hardik Pandya in the third. The decision of the TV referees caused some debate about whether the catch was taken neatly.

Indias Fielding was under Par, especially in the Powerplay Overs, when Pakistan reached 55-1 in six overs.

Farhan reached 50 out of 34 balls, including five four and three sixes, while the momentum went through the first half of the innings that Pakistan was 91-1 out of 10 overs.

Saim Ayub (21) put 72 out of 48 balls with Farhan before Shivam Dube took the breakthrough. Duube struck a second time to dismiss Farhan in the 15th and Pakistans Run almost scored to a halt.

Polspinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav threw eight overs for 56 points in contrast to the earlier match, they only took one wicket between them.

Mohammad Nawaz was sustained by Yadav for 21 out of 19 balls.

Ashraf did not score an eight-ball 20 and hit two sixes, while Pakistan crossed 170.

Sharma Lighten Dubai Skyline

Sharma hit Shaheen Afridi for a first ball six to indicate his intention for the rest of the evening, including a heated exchange with Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf.

They came to us for no reason and I didn't like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver the team, Sharma said. I showed my intention while the team supports me. If it's my day, I will win for my team.

Player-of-the-match Sharma and Gill enjoyed good batting conditions under lights in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the ball on the bat, the Duo 69-0 set up in the Powerplay-Overs.

The left -handed person was dropped twice in the third and seventh overs and he operated the two escapes to score 50 only 20 balls.

Sharma also hit six four, with Gill who claimed eight four to restore his shape while India set a hectic pace and 100 crossed shortly before the half phase.

Pakistan then pushed India back Ashraf threw Gill while skipper Yadav was caught on a duck with three balls.

A big moment came when Sharma was caught on Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over India was until 123-3.

But Varma and Samson (13) added a calmness but important 25 runs to stabilize the innings before Samsons fired.

Varma helped to relieve India home with more than one to save.

Upcoming games

Pakistan then plays Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

India will be confronted opposite Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday.

