Sports
New Zealand to organize the ITTF-Oceania Para-tennis championships for the first time
For the first time in history, New Zealand is organizing the ITTF-Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships as part of the Landmark 2025 Para Table Tennis Festival in Rosehill College, Papakura, Auckland, New Zealand (26 September 4 October 2025).
This event welcomes the largest number of para -athletes ever with 48 participants from eight countries: Australia, Fiji, Papua -New -Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga, Tuvalu and New Zealand. Among these are 15 Paralympians, who will compete for Oceania titles and qualifying places for the 2026 World Para championships.
New Zealand will set a 16-person team, with 11 athletes who make their international debut and demonstrate the continuous growth of para-table tennis in the country. The NZ team includes Paralympian #230 Matthew Britz, who has protected his place at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 by winning the ITTF-Oceania Para-tennis championships 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
Matthew Britz said:
Winning the ITTF-Oceania Para-tennis championships 2023 in Honiara to qualify for Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was one of the most proud moments of my career and something that I will always wear with me. That experience gave me the conviction that I could compete at the highest level. Now I can compete in Nieuw -Zeeland for my family, friends and community, and that is incredibly special. I hope my journey can inspire others via Para -Tafel tennis.
The Para Table Tennis Festival from 2025 is organized by Table Tennis Nieuw -Zeeland (TTNZ), in collaboration with provinces Manukau Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Mancerwa Table Tennis Club and Rosehill College, Papakura, Auckland.
A festival of inclusion and inheritance
The 2025 Para Table Tennis Festival is more than just a world -class competition. In addition to the ITTF-Oceania Para table tennis championships, the festival includes a National Para Development Camp from September 29 to October 1, followed by the New Zealand Para Open Championships from 2 to 4 October, creating opportunities for athletes at all levels.
Izania Downie, CEO of Table Tennis New Zealand, said: The Para Table Tennis Festival 2025 will deliver a permanent community of the community by establishing a new Inter-Scholen Table Tennis Hub in South Auckland. TTNZ will offer the equipment to set up the table tennis hub, with the provinces Manukau Table Tennis Association that offers training, coaching and continuous support. This initiative ensures that the benefits of the festival go beyond the event and create new opportunities for young people to participate in the sport.
The hosting of the ITTF-Oceania para-table tennis championships in NZ for the first time is a milestone moment for our sport. This festival is not just about competition from world class; It is about inclusiveness, opportunities and building a path for current and future generations of
Para athletes. We are proud of bringing athletes from Oceania together to compete in Aotearoa. This is about inspiring young people, growing parast tables and ensuring that our sport has a strong and sustainable future.
Greg Warnecke, CEO and Secretary -General of Paralympics New -Zeeland, added:
We are pleased to see that Aotearoa New Zealand host the ITTF-Oceania para championships for the first time. This festival is a celebration of Para -Sport and represents another step forward in creating opportunities for para -athletes. Events such as these are vital for building paths to the Paralympic Games, but just as important, they connect with communities and inspire people of all the skills to participate. Paralympics New -Zeeland congratulates Table Tennis New -Zeeland with this performance and looks forward to supporting what a real memorable event will be.
Paralympic gold medal winners start a new trip in Para -Tafel tennis
During the excitement to the excitement, celebrated members of the Wheel Blacks team, who won Athens Athens 2004 in the Paralympic Games Athens Athens Athens 2004 at the Stadium of Wheel Blacks Championships Stase of the Wheels Championspodium. The couple established in Auckland recently focused on table tennis, so that their first steps in international competition have been taken with the aim of one day that represents NZ table tennis in future Paralympic opportunities.
Tim Johnson said:
This is a new chapter for us. We loved the competitive spirit of Para -table tennis and were enthusiastic to test ourselves on the international stage.
He added that although Para table tennis is very different from wheelchair rugby, preparation and mentality remain the same. It may not be so physically demanding, but the level of cognitive focus is much higher. That is why we keep our physical fitness to help control mental fatigue.
Jai Waite added:
It is special to be part of another Paralympic path and was motivated to show what we can achieve in this sport. “
Event details and more information
For table tennis festival
Date: September 26, October 4, 2025
Location: Rosehill College Gymnasium, 5 Edinburgh Avenue, Rosehill, Auckland 2113
Events:
ITTF Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships, 26 September 28
National Para Development Camp. 29th-1 October
New Zealand Para Open Championships, 2-4 October
