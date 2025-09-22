







23 Winner Fresno St.

FSU



4-1, 1-0 21 Hawaii

Hawk



3-2, 0-1 Winner 23 21 Score per fifteen minutes Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F FSU

Fresno St. 0 7 6 10 23 Hawk

Hawaii 0 9 6 6 21 Summary of the game: Football | 09.20.2025

Next game: At Air Force 27-9-2025 | 10:00 am HT Fs1 ESPN HONOLULU September 27 (Sat) / 10:00 am HT bee Air force History Honolulu The final chapter of a legendary rivalry ended in a heartbreaking way, because the Hawai'i football team is just short of the finish in a 23-21 loss for Fresno State on Saturday evening at Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex. The Rainbow Warriors (3-2, 0-1 MWC) had the chance to bind and scored the game in the last seconds to arrive within two points, but the subsequent two-point conversion fell incomplete and Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) knelt the victory. Kansei Matsuzawa Continued his hot start of the season and remained perfect with two field goals to make the year 13-out-13. His second, a 52-yarder, set a new career lung, the second consecutive week MatsuzaWa has determined a new career mark. Matsuzawa Bond also Rigoberto Sanchez (2016) for most consecutive field goal conversions to start a season. UH revered Fresno State 308-301, but the 'arches turned the ball four times. Quarterback Micah remote control Returning an injury and his first performance since the second game of the season, completed 28-of-47 passes for 219 Yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions. The 'Bogen were kept up to only 75 meters attack in the first half, but the UH defense picked up the play. De'jon Benton hit the ball from Fresno State QB EJ Warner's hand on an end zone bag. Fresno State fell on the ball in the end zone, which prevented a UH -Touchdown, but the Rainbow Warriors gave the first points of the game to safety. The 'arches were helped by a few missed field goals by Fresno State Kicker Dylan Lynch, one of 43 meters away and another of 25 meters that fell wide in the stands. Lynch later missed a field goal of 54 meters. On the next Bulldogs drive, Fresno State Bryson Donelson has returned a backward pass, which was then found by Jamih Otis . Otis returned the ball 37 meters to the for a touchdown, fighting through contact in the end zone to give UH a 9-0 lead. Otis' return marked the first time that UH defense has registered a safety and a messy return -Touchdown in the same competition since at least 1995. Fresno State succeeded in avoiding the first half of Shutout and scored on a 13-year Touchdown pass from Warner to Richie Anderson III to close the gap to 9-7 at the break. Matsuzawa hit a few field goals in the third quarter. A 40-year field goal started the score in the second half. He is a new career long with his second field goal of the third quarter, a 52-yarder. Fresno State scored a quick touchdown between the two field goals of Matsuzawa, on a 64-Yard reception, it became 1-Yard TD-Run that briefly gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, but Matsuzawa again went with his second field goal. The Bulldogs took control in the fourth quarter of back-to-back interceptions. The first choice led to a 27-year field goal, while the second from K'Vion Thunderbird 59 Yards was returned for an FS-Touchdown to rise with 23-15. Hawai'i followed eight and made a final attempt to even record things. Alejado led the 'Bogen on a 12-play 77-Yard Drive, which was covered by Alejado's 10-Yard Touchdown pass to Find Batech . But the two-point attempt became incomplete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2025/9/20/football-uh-loses-heartbreaker-in-the-final-chapter-of-rivalry.aspx

