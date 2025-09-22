



Cary, NC – The Penn State Womens Tennis Team Earned two days of work at Ita All-Americans on Saturday and Sunday. Five Nittany Lions were able to win victories, with Patricia Grigoras gaining two singles profits in the main drawing of pre -qualifying action. On the first day, five Nittany Lions participated in the pre -qualification of singles, with Brianna Baldi liding it. In a real back and forth affair, the second-year-olds fell to wake forests Kady Tannenbaum, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6. Grigora, also a second year, took the first victory of the day when she defeated Uclas Bianca Fernandez, 6-2, 6-4. Jordina Cegarra and Olivia Dorner let both singles matches fall into two sets. Maelie Monfils concluded that singles play with a three-set victory over Vanderbilts Sonya Macavei in one 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 decision. Cegarra and Maiko Uchijima dropped a 6-3, 6-3 competition in doubles Ashlee Narker and Julia Camblor from the state of Iowa. Dorner and Monfils fought against Arkansas No. 78 Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez Alonso into a tight finish, eventually with 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 to end the first day of the event. Grigoras started the second day with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Florida, says Maryboyce Datherage to continue her advance through the singles bracket. The Middle Village, New York, dropped her next game to Utahs Emma Kamper, 6-4, 6-4. Maelie Monfils dropped her second round matchup to Floridas Lucie Pawlak, 6-2, 6-4. In Consolation Singles Play, Baldi, Dorner and Cegarra all fell into their respective competitions. The Blue & White earned two victories in comfort doubles to complete the tournament. The pair of Dorner and Monfils achieved no. 85 meg McCarty and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva from Kansas in a 6-4, 6-4 decision. The night ended with Cegara and Uchima Die Tulanes Leigh van Zyl and Campl Ricci defeated in three seconds, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 The Nittany Lions return to action on 3-5 October in the Martha Thorn Invitational organized by West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. Together with the Nittany Lions on X, @Pennstatewten, Instagram, @pennstatewtennis and Facebook, Penn State Women's Tennis. Day one result Pre -qualification of singles 1. Kady Tannenbaum (WF) def. Brianna Baldi (PSU): 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 2. Patricia Grigoras (PSU) def. Bianca Fernandez (UCLA): 6-2, 6-4 3. He said Feldman (now). De Cerrara (PSU): 6-3, 6-3 4. YU-Chin Tsai (TCU) def. Olivia Dorner (PSU): 6-1, 6-3 5. Maelie Monfils (PSU) def. Sonya Macavei (VU):6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Pre -qualifying double main draw 1. Ashlee Narker/Jilia Camblor (U) Def. Jordina Cegara/Maiko Uchijima (PSU): 6-3, 6-3 2. Olivia Dorner/Maelix Mount (PSU) v. Nr. 78 78 Anne van de Alonso community: 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 Day two results Pre -qualification of singles main table 1. Patricia Grigoras (PSU) def. Maryboyce Deatherage (FSU): 6-4, 7-5 2. Lucie Pewlak (UF) def. Maelie Monfils (PSU): 6-2, 6-4 3. Emma competitions (Utah) def. Patricia Grigoras (PSU): 6-4, 6-4 Pre -qualification of Singles Troost 1. Jasmine Conway (NCSU) def. Olivia Dorner (PSU): 6-7, 6-4, 6-0 2. Stadfany Nformi (UNT) def. Brianna Baldi (PSU): 6-4, 6-3 3. Emma Rizzetto (Neb) def. Jordina Cegarra (PSU): 6-4, 6-3 Pre -qualifying doubles – Comfort 1. Olivia Dorner/Maelie Monfils (PSU) def. No. 85 meg McCarty/Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (KU): 6-4, 6-4 2. Jordina Cegara/Maiko Uchijima (PSU) def. Leigh van Zyl/Campbell Ricci (TU): 6-3, 4-6, 10-2

