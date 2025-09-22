



Ann Arbor, me. James Madison Field Hockey achieved his first top 10 victory since 2008 with a hard-fought 3-1 win over no. 8 Michigan behind a hat trick of Madelief Molier And a career-high 12 saves from keeper Molly Schreiner On a rainy Sunday afternoon on Phyllis Ocker Field. James Madison Field Hockey achieved his first top 10 victory since 2008 with a hard-fought 3-1 win over no. 8 Michigan behind a hat trick ofAnd a career-high 12 saves from keeperOn a rainy Sunday afternoon on Phyllis Ocker Field. JMU (6-3, 1-0 Mac) conquered the victory despite following Schoten (10-29), shots on Doel (6-13) and Penalty Hoeken (15-3), in which the eighth ranked Wolverines handed their first home loss of the 2025 campaign. Caller and first -year Sydney Raguini Assists added in today's winning the first point of Raguini's career. The defense of the dukes was sturdy and this season placed a first half of Shutout for the seventh time. Eva Bernardy was the only scorer of the Wolverines and silvered a penalty corner with assists from Juliette Manzur and Abby Burnett. Hala Silverstein started in goal for Michigan and registered one save before being replaced in the second half by Caylie McMahon. After making a few stops, McMahon was pulled over with 3:01 to set up an extra attacker. Head coach quotes Christy Morgan “What a fantastic team performance today! We believed and all executed at an extraordinary level. Together all things are possible. A great achievement against a great team!” How it happened Michigan had an advantage in Schoten in the first period, 6-1, but the Hertogen reversed three Wolverine Penalty Salts to hold it a 0-0 match after one.

Less than five minutes in the second, brown a pass to Molier, who rode in the circle and hit a shot off the post, collected her rebound, then turned around and pushed it to give JMU a 1-0 lead.

In half, Michigan led in Schoten (12-5) and penalty corners (6-1).

Halfway through the third, Michigan's Abby Tamer only noticed on an escape, but her strike was rejected by Schreiner.

Later in the frame, Covarrubias sent a long ball from the defense end to Roeperer, who spoke the pass and found Molier at the front for the score to bring the score to 2-0 in the 40th minute.

The Wolverines reacted early in the fourth to a penalty corner of a direct shot by Bernardy with the insertion of Manzur and a stop through Burnetto cut the lead of the dukes in half, 2-1, with 10:24 to play.

Maddie Tierney sent a pass over the line that was collected by Raguini. A defender from Michigan fell down on the hurry, leaving Molier open in the circle for a pass from the first -year student. Molier drove to the nearby side and sent a reverse shot for the ultimate goal of the game. Game notes The victory was JMU's first about a ranked opponent since last season No. 18 Liberty, 3-2, fell on October 29.

Moreover, it was the first win of the program against a ranked team since 2022 when it was on 25 September on September 25 no. 20 Duke.

Molier expanded her score bar to three consecutive games, bound for the longest piece in her career. Moreover, the HTHREE goal was the first multi-goal game of her career and marked the first hat trick of a Duke since Roomerdid So in Queens (NC) last season on September 29.

Schreiner's 12-save performance marked her third career competition with double digits and secondly this season. The State College, PA. Native 11 stops in a 1-0 loss for Stanford earlier this season on August 31. Next JMU will continue with the center of the American conference when the Longwood organizes on Friday 26 September. Play time in Harrisonburg is planned for 5 pm and streams on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2025/9/21/field-hockey-takes-down-no-8-michigan-3-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos