



Deborah Percy shares this latest athletics news. Ed Representatives of sports opportunities want to expand our deepest gratitude to Wightlink for a real memorable day spent on celebrating the incredible support they offer for sporting opportunities and the special Olympic community. Thanks to WightLinks – Free Free, our athletes about various disciplines – including athletics, football, table tennis, swimming, multisport, cricket and bowls – were proudly represented. The event was a joyful meeting of teams, volunteers and supporters, united as a recognition of how vital partnerships such as these are when creating inclusive, life -changing experiences through sport. Visit of Wightlink CEO

A particularly special highlight of the day was the visit of Katy Taylor, CEO of Wightlink. Katy took the time to come to the job and meet many of our athletes, coaches and volunteers (Gina Wyatt and Kathy Cordon). Sports opportunities representatives in athletics, football, multi -sport, table tennis and bowls – CEO Katy Taylor (center) Her warmth, genuine interest and approachability made a lasting impression. She spent almost two hours with everyone – listening to stories, sharing encouragement and recording the atmosphere of positivity and community. It was really a privilege to welcome her and get the chance to personally express our appreciation. Thanks also to Sam Woodman

We were also pleased to be accompanied by Sam Woodman, Wightlinks Marketing Manager, whose continuous support and enthusiasm for the Special Olympics did not go unnoticed. The presence of SAMS further helped to further emphasize Wightlinks, constant dedication to inclusive sports options on the entire island and beyond. A day full of laughter, companionship and inspiration

It was a day full of laughter, companionship and inspiration. Friendships were made, performance was celebrated and stories were shared by others who, like us, benefited directly from WightLinks support. Such events remind us that community partnerships go so much more than financing – they are about connection, faith and shared values. Wightlink not only transported us physically, but also helped us to move forward in mind, trust and unity. To Katy, Sam and the entire Wightlink team: thanks. Your involvement means the world to us, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful journey together.

