Image: Sahibzada Farhan's disgusting gesture after scoring half a century against India in Dubai on Sunday. Photo: Ani Photo

Sport can inspire, or it can shock. On that Sunday evening in Dubai, during the Asia Cup Super Four Clash between India and Pakistan, the latter unfolded – a dark memory of how quickly cricket can be affected when players respect. Y.

Cricket, often called the game of the gentlemen, has endured many storms in his legendary history. It has survived match-fixing scandals, heated rivalry and political tensions. But what the Pakistani cricket player Sahibzada Farhan did after reaching his half century was something much sinister-a deliberate desecration of everything that makes sport sacred.

His decision to turn to the crowd and simulate a gun with his bat was not just a bad judgment; It was a calculated attack on the basis of sportiness. The gesture of the 29-year-old not only simulated an AK-47 weapon after he specifically simulated an AK-47 with his bat.

In that one, shameful moment, Farhan transformed a cricket field into a stage for simulated violence, which should have been a celebration of athletic achievements in a grotesque theater of provocation.

The timing of this gesture makes it more exponentially more reprehensible. Only a few months after the tragic pahalgam raid attacked by 26 Indian lives, Farhan's simulation of gunfire was not only inappropriate – it was a callous spot of real human suffering.

This was not an isolated incident of a poor judgment. Colleague Pakistani player Haris Rauf Followed with his own theatrical display, simulating a fighter jet and reportedly mocking India's tragic aircraft accident.

On Sunday evening in Dubai, Cricket became a victim in their desperate attempt to compensate the repeated failures of their team on the field with manufactured controversy.

The public response was fast and ruthless. Social media broke out with conviction while fans expressed their disgust about such a shameful behavior.

A user wrote: 'These Pakistanis have shown their true colors on the field. Yesterday, Pakistani cricketers committed a shameful act during the tournament. '

Another noticed the deeper cultural implications: 'What else do you expect? They were once only trained by Pak Army … if anyone remembers. '

The sentiment to accountability was clear, with calls for the ICC to take decisive action and even suggestions that 'India should have boycotted the match'.

Perhaps the most disturbing was the revelation of a Pakistani television show discussion that went viral, where panel members openly discussed violence as a solution to the poor performance of their team.

When asked whether their team could still win, a panel member shocked: 'I think they should give it all or the boys can shoot something and end the competition because it confirms that we lose here.;

The fact that this comment was made with laughter, in the presence of former Pakistani cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal, reveals a deeply disturbing standardization of violence within the sports culture of Pakistan.

Farhan's weapon was not just a mistake – it shows that Cricket loses his way. Celebrating with violent symbols and media who make jokes about 'firing' of losing, both the players and the game hurt.

Should the ICC Sahibzada Farhan of international cricket forbid for its gun gesture?

Does India have to boycott all cricket matches against Pakistan?