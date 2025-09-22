







Next game: OUCHITA BAPTIST 27-9-2025 | 7 pm HU16 app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Momb 95.3 September 27 (Sat) / 7 pm OUCHITA BAPTIST History Magnolia, Ark. Second ranked Harding leaned on his dominant ground match and a stingy defense on Saturday to beat Zuid-Redansas, 31-12, in Great American Conference Action in Wilkin's Stadium. The Bisons (3-0) gathered 433 total yards, all on the ground, and kept the Muleriders up to only 333 total yards, well under their seasonal average of 486. It was the sixth consecutive victory of Harding on the south of Arkansas. After a slow start of their first possession, the defense of Harding asked the tone. The bisons made an important fourth-down stop on their own 23-year line, returned the Muleriders and secure the season of the season. The bisons got on the board in the second quarter with a 14-game, 64-Yard Drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal Magnus Brok Harding give a 3-0 lead with 9:55 in half. The next score of Harding was forced by the defense after a turnover. Deion Campbell the ball of a mulerider stripped, and Grayson Lewis recovered on SAU 27. Four will play later, Christian Franklin Took a throw, bowed a defender and scored from 16 meters to bring the score on 10-0 with 7:39. The bisons have put together one of their most impressive drives just by half, with 98 meters on 11 plays in just under two and a half minutes. The most important game was a shot of 29 meters Josh Evans-Pickens set up Cole Keylon For a touchdown run of 2 meters, the lead pushes to 17-0 with 10 seconds. Harding came from the dressing room and scored on the first two plays of the second half. Andrew Miller ran 45 meters in the middle, and Brading Jay Followed with a touchdown run of 31 meters, his 40th career score, which expands the lead to 24-0. The touchdown moved Jay past Zach Shelley to sixth place on the list of Harding career. Miller ended with a game-high 137 Yards on 15 Carry's, while Jay taught 114 Yards in seven attempts and two touchdowns. It was the first time since the 2023 National Championship Game that Harding had two 100-year Rushers in a single game. The south of Arkansas (2-1) broke through in the second half, with Back-up Quarterback Adam Parker, the first offensive Touchdown scored by a Harding opponent this season on a 1-Yard Run, who closed a 24-game, 75-Yard Drive. The Muleriders added a 30-meter touchdown pass with just over eight minutes in the game. Defensive, Clark Griffin LED harding with 11 tackles, and Ty Dugger Added 10. Campbell forced two junk. Griffin now has 308 career tackles, in second place in program history. Next Saturday Harding Ouachita Baptist organizes in First Security Stadium for a kick -off of 19:00. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FK6L41A0HU

