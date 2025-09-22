Damestennis is successful at Bedford Cup







Ita Tournament -Results Box score College Park, Md. The tennis team of George Mason Dames continued his autumn season at the Bedford Cup and reached two flight championship matches due to excellent versions of Cenan Liu And Maya Bayat . The annual tournament contained four singles and 2 double flights. The Patriots participated in student athletes of nine teams on the campus of the University of Maryland. Cenan Liu Continued her autumn season with a victory of Flight 1 West Group Championship. She ended the tournament with a 3-1 singles record. The junior lost her first match against Sofia Jane Thorne van VCU, 6-1, 6-3 in the East Group before he won three straight matches. In the western quarterfinals she defeated GW's Victoria Sasinka, 0-6, 6-2, 10-8, and won the semi-final match 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-4, 10-6, against Damla Arslan of Morgan State. In the final she defeated Madison Lee from GW 6-4, 6-4. Second -year Maya Bayat completed the tournament with a 2-1 record and reached the final of Flight 2 East Group. In the R16 she defeated GW's Karen Verduzco 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 and Claire Loftus by Johns Hopkins with 7-5, 7-5 in the quarterfinals before she lost to Julie Bousseau van West Virginia with 6-0, 6-1. Junior Mary Young worked with Cenan Liu To earn a 2-1 record in flight 1 doubles. In the R16 the Patriots defeated the Sofia Jane Thorne of VCU and Viktoria Lackova 6-4. The couple then ended the quarter-final match with a 6-3 victory over Elena Prado and Yuliya Yurkova from Norfolk State before he ran a 2-6 loss for Loyola (MD) 's Christine Richiez and Emma Roeck. Next The Patriots will participate in the Atlantic-10 Qualification Tournament in Davidson, NC. From Friday 3 October to Sunday 5 October.

