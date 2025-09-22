WTT champions Frankfurt 2025: The Home Game of the Extra Class





Frankfurt/Main. In 2023 and 2024 it was already turbulent. This year it will be even more intense. From the 4 to November 9, 2025 The SWAG Energie Arena in Frankfurt am Main is changing from table tennis to the level of the world of the world class for six days. Already on the first two editions of the event, the mood was overwhelming: full RNGE, moving rallies, an audience that fourth of the breathtaking rally. Now the series comes up, more emotionally and with even more moments of grace. The world's best players founded in Frankfurt. Olympic heroes, world champions, challengers and shooting stars KMpt for points, half a million US dollars and the title at one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. The 30 best women and best men in the world ranking, plus dttb and wtt two wildcards each. For the German stars it is the highlight of the year: a home game for thousands of fans. Benedikt Duda, Sabine Winter and Co. Look forward to the performance, worn by the atmosphere and the special energy that only Frankfurt offers. Or spectacular rallies, unexpected turns or unforgettable duels: that WTT champions Frankfurt Promises table tennis at the highest level and emotions purely. “Top table tennis is offered, many different game systems, lots of great rallies,” predicted the European Sabine Winter champion six times. Be there when the best players in the world compete in Frankfurt! Live up close and climb. There are still enough To have tickets. Between 5 (switched on) or 10 and 15,000 euros: Online on reservix.de.

64 Athletes of World Class. FNF Continent. An arena. And only two stars take the Champions title home. WTT champions Frankfurt 2025: good to know Title: WTT champions Frankfurt

Location: SWAG Energie Arena, Frankfurt am Main, HCHST District

Category: International World Class Tournament

Date: 4 to 9 November 2024

Participants: 32 men and 32 women, including many Olympic masses and world champions, the 30 best in the world ranking plus 2 wildcard holders each

Play system: Singles for Men and Women, K.-O. System from Round 1

Special functions: all competitions at only 1 table, octagonal center Court. The spectators are close to the action. There is a show program with music and extensive light effects.

Doping: half a million US dollars (around 430,000 euros)

Tickets between 5 (switched on) or 10 and 15,000 euros: Online on reservix.de

Online on reservix.de All information about the WTT website for WTT champions Frankfurt

The ITTF world ranking list of September 23 Left

