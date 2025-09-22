







Brent Warzocha/Ualbany Athletics 10 Cornell

Cor



0-1, 0-0 13 Winner Ualbany

Alb



1-3, 0-0 10 13 Winner Score per fifteen minutes Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Cor

Cornell 0 0 3 7 10 Alb

Ualbany 3 3 0 7 13 Summary of the game: Football | 9/29/2025 10:26:00 AM

Next game: In New Hampshire 27-9-2025 | 13:00 September 27 (Sat) / 13:00 hrs bee New Hampshire History Score:Ualbany 13, Cornell 10 Location: Casey Stadium in Albany, NY Records:Ualbany (1-3, 0-0 CAA) | Cornell (0-1, 0-0 Ivy) Short story:The University of Albany football team took his first victory of the season against the Cornell Big Red, 13-10. Status Walk back Yojo van Run for Ualbany on the ground, picking up 126 yards on 18 (7.0 on average), as well as a touchdown of 43 meters.

Run for Ualbany on the ground, picking up 126 yards on 18 (7.0 on average), as well as a touchdown of 43 meters. Cam stodghill led the big Danes with 13 total tackles (five solo, assisted), followed by Ron Holmes with 12 (seven solo, five helped).

led the big Danes with 13 total tackles (five solo, assisted), followed by with 12 (seven solo, five helped). Kicker James Bozk Went 2-2 on field goals (33.37) and 1-1 on extra points

Went 2-2 on field goals (33.37) and 1-1 on extra points Jayden Estes Finished the game with an interception and four total tackles.

Finished the game with an interception and four total tackles. As a team, Ualbany Cornell was out, with 153 Yards compared to Cornell's 107. Head coach Jared Ambrose : “I am really proud of our players. I have often said that this is a player game and will always be. Tonight's victory is theirs. That is not to take something away from our coachesthe -staff, the players in the end have to perform. Cornell is a good team, even in their first game of the season. Ahead.” How it happened: Ualbany first came on the board when he was a kicker James Bozk Printed from a 14-play, 75-Yard ride with a 32-yard field goal with 1:04 over in the first quarter to bring the score to 3-0.

Printed from a 14-play, 75-Yard ride with a 32-yard field goal with 1:04 over in the first quarter to bring the score to 3-0. At 13:01 about in 2 ND Quarter, Punter Owen Lawson Was able to land an end to the Cornell One-Yard line.

Quarter, Punter Was able to land an end to the Cornell One-Yard line. After a failed Cornell 4 one Attempt by the Ualbany 44-Yard line late in half, the big Danes expanded their lead on a 37-Yard Boekzveld goal, his second of the game to bring the score to 6-0 with 1:44 to go in half.

Attempt by the Ualbany 44-Yard line late in half, the big Danes expanded their lead on a 37-Yard Boekzveld goal, his second of the game to bring the score to 6-0 with 1:44 to go in half. At the start of the third quarter, Quarterback Colin Parachek came into the game to replace Jack Shields .

came into the game to replace . Cornell set up his first points of the game with 2:16 in the third when Kicker Alan Zhao made a field goal of 25 meters to lower the lead to three in 6-3.

At 6:09 am over, Yojo van Take 43 meters to the house to close a 71-Yard ride that raised the big Danes 13-3.

Take 43 meters to the house to close a 71-Yard ride that raised the big Danes 13-3. The Big Red replied back on the next ride when Quarterback Devin Page Ryder Kurtz in the end zone found out from six meters to lower the lead again to three in 13-10.

With less than two minutes left, Jayden Estes chose Cornell's pass on the 25-year line of Ualbany.

chose Cornell's pass on the 25-year line of Ualbany. From there, the big Danes would stand in line in victory formation and cut the ball to seal the head coach Jared Ambrose The first victory at the helm of Ualbany, 13-10. Following: The big Danes are on their way next week for a road matchup against New Hampshire to start playing the conference. Stay up to date with the latest news, highlights and insights about Ualbany Football by following the teamX“InstagramAnd Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ualbanysports.com/news/2025/9/20/football-defeats-cornell-ambrose-picks-up-first-win-as-head-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos