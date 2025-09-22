



Worcester, mass. The Tennis team of the Babson College Women had an excellent weekend against both Assumption College and the College of the Holy Cross on Saturday and Sunday in the Holy Cross Invitational. The Beavers placed eight singles victories in Saturday matches and conquered both the A and B flights in the Doubles on Sunday. Singles The beavers were dominant in Singles who finished 4-0 against both the Holy Cross and the assumption with all eight victories that came in straight sets. Senior Macei cristiani (San Salvador, El Salvador) defeated the Phoebe Devine of the Crusaders 6-2, 6-1, while the first year Sandra Sipuladed (Kyiv, Ukraine) Hannah Flynn with 6-1, 6-3 brought down. Classmate Jolie Wang (Los Altos Hills, California) defeated Ashley Zilora from Holy Cross 6-2, 6-2 and fellow smokeie Tina Liu (Plantation, FLA.) Completed the sweeping of the Crusaders with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Ava Lannigan. Liu rolled to another 6-0, 6-0 win over Assumption's Estefania de Oliveira, while Cristiani was a 6-1, 6-1 winner about Darja Trinerova. Sikharulidze defeated the Greyhounds' Laurence Bosmans 6-1, 6-2 and Wang achieved a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marian Aguirre. Double Second -year Alessandra Cristiani (San Salvador, El Salvador) and Mia Sorrentino (Miami, Fla.) Maked the highest honor by winning the A -flight with three straight victories. The duo achieved a first round victory over Trinerova and Bosmans of Assumption, 8-3, and took Carolina de Souza and Mia Monje from the Greyhounds in the semi-final, 8-2, before claiming the title with an 8-4 victory over teammates Macei cristiani And will not be split. Matia and Sikharulidze went to the final with victories over Hannah Flynn and Ashley Zilora van Holy Cross, 8-1, and teammates Wang and Liu, 8-4. Wang and Liu captured their first round match about Aguirre and the Oliveira from Assumption, 8-3. Junior Kamal Dana (Cairo, Egypt) and first year Manuela Moscoso (Quito, Ecuador) recorded the B -flight title for the Beavers. They finished Lannigan and Maddie Hamm van Holy Cross in the semi-final, 8-2, and defeated teammates second-year-olds Sarai Dorishmond (Carlsbad, California) and Junior Riya Matharoo (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) in the final, 8-2. Dorismond and Matharoo went on to the final with a victory in the first round at the Souza and Madison Ericson from Assumption, 8-6, and a triumph over Beren Vapur and Madison Forton of the Greyhounds, 8-2. The Beavers will participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) New England Championships next weekend in Middlebury, VT., From Friday at 9:00 am

