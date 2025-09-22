Play pickleball on portside Pickle in the center of Pensacola View the new portside Pickle facilities that are now open in the port of Pensacola

Pickleball has been around since the 1960s since the emergence of a backyard court in Washington devised by a future representative of the American house and the Lieutenant Governor of Washington.

But you would be hard to find a pickleball player in Pensacola who has been playing the paddle sport for 10 years, although we are sure that there are a few among the growing army of Pickleball players who made jobs in the area that were made in the recent blessing of the sport.

Wilbur Matthews, 53, is perhaps one of the area veterans.

“I was the Camp Longhorn PickleBall champion from 1983,” said Matthews with a smile, referring to playing the still Largely unknown game in a summer camp in Texas. “The man who ran the place was an early adoption from pickleball, so we played the classic way with chicken glasses and you know that, paddles, made of mopeds and things like that.”

While Matthews spoke, a pelican entered from Pensacola Bay over and landed on Commendencia Street at the large warehouse 4 near the port of Pensacola. That former harbor warehouse is converted into a pickleball location with 10 first-class inner courses. It is part of Portside Pickle, where Matthews “Head Pickler is in charge”. Although the inner courses are not ready for playing in 2025, Portide Pickle has already opened three Premium outdoor courts just south of the warehouse, and five extra dishes must be ready for playing towards the end of the year.

Portside Pickle also has a Pro Shop with top equipment and a snack store and offers lessons for all levels. Although there are costs to play, players receive a free group clinic for the first time, although registration is required. For more information, go to www.portsidepickle.com

Matthews and partners count on the growth of Picleball to continue and have invested heavily in the sport that is meteoric growth, does not show a sign of imminent delay. For four consecutive years, PickleBall is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, and it has grown by no less than 311 percent in the last three years. Estimates of total players in the United States vary from 19.8 million (Sports & Fitness Industry Association) to 48.3 million (Association of Pickleball Professionals).

As with any area that experiences growth, infrastructure is the key and many local players said that the current pickleball infrastructure has not been able to keep track of a long wait for a limited number of courts, although they can be found in area recess centers, schools, churches, parks and commercial companies such as portside Pickle.

“If you are going to play around Pensacola, you wait four games to play one,” said Matthews. “People are always looking for places to play and there are so few courts that you almost always wait.”

UWF has become a pickleball -hotspot, with some tennisbigwigs from yourf who help the way. Derrick Racine, the UWF head of tennis coach, is a PickleBall -Besgeling who helped to build the sport at the university. His son, Luke Racine, is a former UWF tennis player and now Head Teaching Pro at Portside Pickle.

“I was originally a tennis player and then Picleball just blew up,” said Luke Racine, 26. “My father is big in Pickleball and there is a huge community of players here, so I adapted and picked it up and I love it. It is a great sport and it really gets different groups of people.

You can find that kind of community in the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit on Perdido Key, where parish members and people without a solidarity come together to play daily. The church offers free lessons and free game for players who are just there for fun and even those more competitive.

The PickleBall team of the church recently won a good part of the Pickleball medals on the Pensacola Senior Games, which held a Pickleball competition 10-12 September in the Vickrey Community Center.

“We play pickleball every day of the week,” said Oliver Mercado, 59, who teaches, playing and coaches in the church, who offers three jobs and air conditioning. “The bishop even came. We never charge and even if you don't have a paddle, you can show up and play.”

Mercado, an old tennis player, is well connected in the pickleball industry. He helped to make pickleball content for social media and has led other pickleball -influencers of social media and has relationships with large pickleball brands, ambassadors and manufacturers of equipment. He is also a moderator of the Greater Pensacola Picleball Facebook page, which has more than 4,000 members.

He agrees that more PickleBall -access is required locally.

“That is the problem with this city of Pensacola always lagging behind when other cities bloom our size with courts,” said Mercado. “I don't think the leadership here realizes how big it is.”

How do you play pickleball?

Pickelball is played by two to four people, depending on whether you play singles for Doubles, on a court that is 20 feet by 44 feet with a net that is 36 centimeters high at the ends and 34 inches high in the middle.

The pickleball, usually yellow, looks like a wiffle with certain weight requirements and fungal specifications and players do not use paddles for longer than 24 inches with a length of no more than 17 inches. Most of the paddles that are sold today are made with materials such as carbon fiber and other advanced materials.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, a future politician in Washington, and a few family friends after their families complained about boredom. The house of the Pritchard near Seattle had a badmintonhof, but the people could not find the badminton equipment and improvised with the help of table tennis pennants and a Wiffle ball. They would tinker with the game in the coming years and the next reduced from 60 inches to 36 inches. Pritchard and his friends formed the first pickleball corporation in 1967.

Local was Gulf Breeze Community Center one of the first places where Pickleball shot, with dedicated players who already fill courts in 2014. Since then, PickleBall has been introduced in public schools in the area, more community centers and parks, and more churches and some apartment complexes and resorts.

Rodney Weddington and Tom Curley, both 64 years old, were one of the double teams who participated in the senior games of Pensacola and regularly played together in Northridge Church on East Nine Mile Road. The church offers three “nice” courts, said Weddington, an employee of Pensacola State College who picked up the competition for the first time about two years ago after he signed up for a Pickleball lesson at the college.

Weddington, who played “all sports” when he was younger, was less active for pickleball, with a few light training sessions here and there and walked on the college circuit.

“Now that is gone,” he said. “I play pickleball.”

He has not necessarily seen the growth of pickleball if he was part of that growth.

“The groups of people you meet when you play are so hospitable,” said Weddington. “If you don't know, they will teach you. Most people have not played their entire lives or something like that. Most players I know are on the seven or eight-year-old Mark.”

Curley, his play partner, has been taking Picleball about a year and a half ago after playing Racquetball for years.

“They started a pickleball group in Northridge Church and I tried to enjoy it a lot,” he said. “I enjoy it more (than racquetball) because it is more a social sport. You can continue with a conversation while you play and build friendships.”

Pickleball combines exercise with recreation and socialization

That does not mean that the social game is not competitive, because more dedicated and advanced players go to tournaments and receive players' reviews that help tournament organizers to sow in competitions.

Bryan Bailey, fresh outside the field after a victory of Pensacola senior games with playing partner James Hayden, is like many who have found the sport around the time of the Covid Pandemic. He was a baseball and football player at Henderson State University in Arkansas, who admitted that his recreational activities were mainly walking, lifting light weights and playing a horse with the grandchildren.

“This has changed everything for me,” said Bailey, 58, who, like most players trying Pickleball, are dedicated to the game. “You can be as serious about the sport if you want.”

In Armstrong Park on West Lakeview Avenue, people regularly fill the three courts that share space next to tennis courts.

Megan Townsend, 33, said she regularly plays with her friends there. She chose the sport about two years ago after she introduced herself during the holiday in South Florida.

“I thought that looks nice, and it's not running as much as tennis,” she said. “But it's still enough practice.”

Kelli Reeves, Vice -President Portide Pickle Operations, plays two years ago on “A weight loss trip”.

“I needed something to become healthier,” said Reeves, who started playing in the Milton Community Center. “I have always been an athletic person and I just enjoyed something outside and always athletic, so Pickleball is a sport that challenges me to work on it and get better. And it is a great way to meet new people.”

In the neighborhood, at a court in Portside Pickle, Paul Machado was part of a hard loading double match. He said two years ago that he was injured by an ice truck that “almost killed” him, crushed his pelvis and left him with “plates and pins and all those nice things” to repair his body.

“I couldn't put a weight on my right leg for two months,” said Machado, whose strong calves and strong pickleball game show how far his recovery has come. He found pickleball and started playing indoors in the Vickrey Center, slowly in the beginning, before he improved quickly. I think it's great.