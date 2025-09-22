Bears fall to Aztecs – California Golden Bears Athletics









Sereno 0 California

CAL



3-1, 0-0 34 Winner San Diego State

SDS



2-1, 0-0 0 34 San Diego State

SDS 2-1, 0-0 Winner Score per fifteen minutes Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F CAL

California 0 0 0 0 0 SDS

San Diego State 0 13 14 7 34 Summary of the game: Football | 9/20/2025 10:33 pm | Cal Athletics Cal Drops first season of season in San Diego

Next game: at Boston College 27-9-2025 | 12:30 pt KSFO 810 AM September 27 (Sat) / 12.30 pm PT bee Boston College History San Diego The Californian football team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday evening and fell in San Diego State 34-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Golden Bears (3-1) put together a few persistent discs in the first half, but could not turn in points, and the Aztecs scored a touchdown and converted a few field goal attempts to lead 13-0 with the rest. Cal committed two expensive sales in the third quarter that SDSU changed to touchdowns. “We have to give a lot of honor to the state of San Diego. They played a fantastic game”, Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox said. “The most important day of the year will be Monday – how everyone looks like walking through that door. We have to investigate everything, starting with me. Of course I did badly to make sure we were ready to play, and everyone who had something to do with that gamehas to look at themselves in the mirror and find out what they can do never happened again. First -year Quarterback Jaron-Keawei's Fast Went 17-out-38 for 208 yards while Linebacker CADE ULUAVE Led the defensive effort of the bears with 10 tackles. Defensive back Cam Sidney recorded his second career bag. CAL will open Acc Play next Saturday at Boston College at 12.30 pm PT. The game is broadcast on the ACC network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2025/9/20/football-bears-fall-to-aztecs.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos