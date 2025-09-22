Paolini closes the Italian Billie Jean King Cup title vs. US





Jasmine Paolini beat Jessica Pegula at the fourth match point when defending champion Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup with an extensive victory over the United States on Sunday. Italy won both singles tires in straight sets, which means that no decisive doubles competition was needed. The no. 8 ranked Paolini defeated the seventh ranked Pegula 6-4, 6-2 after no. 91 Elisabetta Cocciado won 6-4, 6-4 against Emma Navarro and broke her serving her three times in the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arenzhen, China. Paolini broke Pegula's serve with a backhand with two hands along the line to take the first set. But with Paolini who served at 5-1 before the game, she staggered a bit. Pegula has stored three match points and then broke two casual mistakes from Paolini Pegula to 5-2. Editor's Picks A strong lusforehand gave Paolini-the second place in the French Open and Wimbledon last year-a fourth match point, and she took it, getting the victory when Pegula's backhand with two hands cut the net and landed wide. Paolini raised her arms in the air and then walked to her teammates. All staff members came to the field with them while they danced in a circle before they celebrate with blue-shirt, flagging Italy fans. “It's an incredible feeling,” said Paolini. “Today was a very tough competition. We are really happy and proud of ourselves, from our team. It's a great day for Italy.” Pegula and Navarro each came from a set to beat Great Britain and reach the final. But not this time. Italy had a doubles combination of Olympic champions Paolini and Sara Errani, who also won the French Open Doubles this year. They would have been confronted with Pegula and top rank screen player Taylor Townsend in what might have been an exciting trophy decision maker. The BJK Cup was previously known as the Fed Cup. The United States are the most successful team as a 18-time winner, but has not held the title since 2017. “Of course we are disappointed about how it went,” said the American captain Lindsay Davenport. “We had the feeling that we had a great chance, but man, both ladies played great tennis. Congratulations to them. “We just keep trying. Hopefully we will get a chance to be back here next year.” Italy disputed his third consecutive final and took his sixth title. The previous final of the Americans came in 2018. The Associated Press and PA have contributed to this report.

