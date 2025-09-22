Namibias Table Tennis is taking steps in Angola – New era





Hilma Nalupe Namibias Table Tennis Community is celebrating a proud milestone after the Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) was invited to participate in the 50th Independence Tennis Tennis Tournament of Angola from 19-21 September 2025. This is an important opportunity that emphasizes the sporting rise in the country. NTTA President Rudi Saunderson described the invitation as an honor and proof of the strong relationship between Namibia and Angolas Table Tennis Federations. Simply being part of this historical event is remarkable. It gives us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the Table Tennis Federation of Angola, while our senior athletes also greatly appreciated international exposure, Saunderson said. The representation of Namibia were experienced players Dalton Dreyer and Michelle de Koker, both considered the most in-shaped athletes of the nations. Despite limited preparation due to work obligations and the unavailability of the national coach, the duo showed their talent and determination on the international stage. The tube was confronted with a heavy draw in the ladies' singles. Despite good competing, she could not continue to the quarterfinals. Dreyer, however, took on the challenge in the Herenshonkslagen and went on to the quarterfinals, where he was dealing with tournament union, Angolas Alisandro Andre. For Saunderson, the impact goes beyond individual performance. He believes that Dreyer and the Kokers participation serves as inspiration for the next generation of Namibian players. The NTTA has recently updated its development plan that sets ambitious goals to extend the sport to more regions and schools, while also focusing on follow -up planning for the national team. Saunderson emphasized that international exposure athletes helps to identify gaps and build competitiveness on both regional and continental phases. While Namibia constructs momentum in table tennis, milestones such as the Angola tournament underline the sports growth fraction and the potential to inspire a new wave of athletes throughout the country. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neweralive.na/namibias-table-tennis-makes-strides-in-angola/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos