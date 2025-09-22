NCDC Saturday Final Scores • USPHL





Saturday, September 20 Last scores West Chester Wolves 0 vs. Connecticut Jr. Rangers 3; The Connecticut Jr. Rangers furious the West Chester Wolves in a 3-0 match. In the second period, Gaber Jovanovic Sorn and Charlie Windwer scored for a 2-0 score. In the third period, Egor Sapozhnikov scored a goal for the Shoutout Jr. Rangers victory. Universel Academy 7 vs. Thunder Hockey Club 5: Universal Academy defeated Thunder Hockey Club with 7-5. The score started with Philippe Guay from Universal Academy, followed by Marcis Smirnovs and Anthony Roy. Thunder Hockey Club responded with Anders Morrison and Kaden Armstrong. In the second period, Philippe Guay again scored for Universal Academy, with Thunder's Owen Khuong and Jonathan Lee answers. Arthur Sevigny from Universal Academy added a goal and Thunder's Anders Morrison scored in the third. The match ended with Dominic Schnarr and Philippe Guay from Universal Academy, which gained the victory 7-5. Universel Quebec 5 vs. Woodstock NB Slammers 3: Universel Quebec achieved a 5-2 victory over the Woodstock Slammers. The first period was connected 2-2 with Derek Petitpas and Viktors Klabis scoring for Quebec, while Ryley Callan scored twice for Woodstock. In the second period, both teams each scored a goal for a 3-3 score. Derek Petitpas scored his second goal of the game for Universel and Tej Dhaliwal scored for Woodstock. In the third period, Olivier Dubord and Charles Martle scored to seal the victory for Universel, 5-3. Islanders Hockey Club 9 vs. Lewiston Mainaiacs 0: Islanders Hockey Club dominated Lewiston Mainaiacs with a 9-0 shutout. The score started with Sebastian Kaminsky in the first period, followed by a strong second period in which Harrison Kramer scored twice, Brady Plaza, and Liam Normann goals. In the third period, Cameron Fahey, Harrison Kramer added two more for a four goals, and Jack Browning sealed the victory, 9-0. Ogden Mustangs 2 vs. Casper Warbirds 1 (OT): The Ogden Mustangs defeated the Casper Warbirds in the extension, 2-1. In the first period, Casper took the lead 1-0 with a goal from Devin Schaeffer. In the second period, Billie Jacobson-Couch scored for Ogden to even the 1-1 match. In the extension period Logan Lambrecht scored to win the Mustangs, 2-1. Utah Outliers 12 vs. Rock Springs Miners 7: In a high-scoring game, Utah Rock Springs defeated a score of 12-7. Oscar Bylund, Tyler Gudjonson, John Carney, Sjur Ostbo, Zach Spafford all scored two goals, while Henry Davis and Anton Sollin both scored a goal for Utah. Rock Springs had goals from Martin Kozak, Cody Polumbus and Joey Wennogle scored twice while Nikita Bogdanov scored one. Grand Junction River Hawks 4 vs. Idaho Falls Spud Kings 2: The Grand Junction River Hawks achieved a 4-2 victory over the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. In the first period, Sami Kallionkieli added a Power-Play goal for a 1-0 Grand Junction lead. In the second time, the River Hawks added three unanswered goals with Isaiah Yates, Ggo Schwartz and Kasper Pohjala for a 4-0 score. In the third, Idaho Falls added two Power-Play Goals with Daniel Macleish and Andrew Schmidt for a final score of 4-2. Fans can catch any time of the action on USPHL+ powered by Black Bear TV. VisitBlackbearsports.tvFor streaming details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usphl.com/ncdc-saturday-final-scores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos